How Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino Really Feel About Social Media

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars Pauly D, born Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., and Vinny Guadagnino recently shared their feelings regarding social media.

Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino Discussed Social Media in a September 2021 Interview

During a joint September 2021 Fox News interview with Pauly D, Guadagnino referenced that the original “Jersey Shore” series aired prior to the popularity of numerous social networking sites. The 33-year-old shared that “[s]ometimes [he] kind of wish[es] [they] had social media” during the show’s six season, which aired from 2009 to 2012. He explained that he would “have a lot more Instagram followers and Tik Tok followers.” He then clarified that the “Jersey Shore” cast currently has “the best of both worlds.”

“You know, like back then, Twitter was everything. So we had the whole world tweeting about us. It was crazy,” explained the reality television star.

Guadagnino went on to say that “social media, in general, is a gift and a curse because, you know, all the haters and everything.”

“And now everything travels so quickly,” shared the “Double Shot at Love” star. “But at the same time, I like it. I like promoting my shows. I like talking to my fans, engaging with everybody, and putting out stupid Tik Toks. I kind of feel like we got the best of both worlds, some reality shows experience it all.”

While speaking to Fox News, Pauly D shared that he enjoys social media. He told the publication:

I love my social media. It’s how I engage with my fans. But what was great about not having it was that there weren’t any spoilers [back then]. Now everything happens on social media, you know exactly what’s going on in somebody’s life, but not on our show back then. If somebody got into a fight, you have to wait to watch the show to know what happened.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Discussed Social Media in August 2018

In an August 2018 interview with BUILD Series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast members Mike Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Larangeira briefly discussed social media.

Farley suggested that she did not appreciate having negative interactions on social media.

“Trolls are like the next level. We didn’t have social media back in the day… Everyone has an opinion,” explained the mother-of-two.

Pauly D then shared that he likes social media as it gives fans a teaser of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” episodes before they air.

“It’s like a report after we do something it’s already online. They can see when it happens but you have to watch how it happens to get the real story. It’s kind of dope actually,” shared the professional DJ.

Farley chimed in that the “Jersey Shore” cast can handle any negative comments they receive.

“I think we’re also confident in ourselves and who we are as people like we’re okay with what’s being put on there and we’re expecting it, where I think a lot of people in this day and age, like they’re scared to put their real selves out there because they don’t want to be judged by the trolls but at this point we’re like bring it because we’re proud of who we are,” asserted Farley.

