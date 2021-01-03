Jersey Shore Fans Think Ronnie & His New Girlfriend Split

Some Jersey Shore fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Saffire Matos split based on some cryptic Instagram posts he shared. The couple hasn’t announced a breakup, and on January 2 Saffire, an eyelash technician from Staten Island, shared a video of her and Ronnie kissing. Still, not everyone was convinced that the couple was on good terms, as first noted by Cheatsheet.com.

The possible breakup was cited by a Reddit user, who noticed that Ronnie briefly stopped following Saffire. Days later, however, it appeared that he was following her again.

“Ronnie posting feelings in his insta story today,” the person wrote on December 31. “She isnt tagged in his posts anymore and he no longer follows her… I want best for Ron and hope things work out for best..”

Some people criticized Ronnie for getting into another relationship, who started off Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as “Single Ronnie.”

“That’s what happens when you focus on your relationships instead of bettering yourself,” one person added in the comments section. “If he cared half as much about therapy as he did about dating, he might actually make some changes lol.”

Ronnie Has Been Sharing Mysterious Messages

On January 2, Ronnie continued to confuse some followers when he shared the poem “Because You Are a Good Heart” by Najwa Zebian.

The beginning of the poem reads:

Here’s the thing about people with good hearts: They give you excuses when you don’t explain yourself. They accept the apologies you don’t give. They see the best in you when you don’t need them to. At your worst, they lift you up, even if it means putting their priorities aside. The word ‘busy’ does not exist in their dictionary. They make time, even when you don’t. And you wonder why they’re the most sensitive people.

He didn’t provide further text or an explanation for the message.

According to Cheatsheet, he shared similar vague messages that left fans scratching their heads. “Having healthy boundaries invites the right people and energy into your circle of intimacy,” one message read. “[Having] no boundaries allow the wrong people and energy into every aspect of your life.”

Saffire Continued to Gush Over Ronnie on Instagram

The couple probably has not broken up. Even though Ronnie’s social media activity seemed off to some fans, Saffire hadn’t changed the way she posted or what she shared.

On the same day Ronnie posted the poem by Zebian, Saffire shared a video of them kissing. “The only person I ever wanted to be with. Thanking God for giving me a soulmate,” she captioned the clip in her Instagram stories on January 2.

Being with Saffire is Ronnie’s first serious relationship since he split from ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. The couple had a tumultuous relationship, which ended for good after Ronnie was arrested and accused of domestic violence. He pleaded no contest and avoided jail time, though he was sentenced to three years of probation and had to complete community service, pay fines, and attend 12-month domestic violence class.

In a previous interview with In Touch Weekly, Jen told the publication that the duo never really confronted their problems. “Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she said. “We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

