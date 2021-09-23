PHOTOS: Snooki Shares Adorable Pictures of Her 3 Children

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares three children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 2, with her husband Jionni LaValle. The reality television star recently uploaded pictures of her sons and daughter on Instagram.

Snooki Shared Pictures of Her Children on Instagram

The post, which was uploaded on September 19, consisted of three photos. In the first image, Angelo, who was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt, stood on a soccer field. The 2-year-old smiled while he held onto an iced drink from Starbucks. The following photo showed Giovanna, who practices cheer at Central Jersey Allstate, performing a stunt where she stood on her coach’s hand. The final image featured Polizzi’s eldest child playing a game of soccer.

“Sunday Funday as a Mawma of 3 [folded hands emoji] Lorenzo killed it at soccer, Giovanna hit at cheer & Angelo is their biggest fan [weary face emoji] #Blessed #proud,” wrote the mother-of-three in the post’s caption.

Polizzi’s “Messyness” co-host Tori Spelling responded to the post.

“Yaaasssss [fire emoji],” wrote the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star.

Many fans took the time to compliment Polizzi’s children in the comments section.

“Cuties!! Good job, Mawma! Blessed beyond! [red heart emoji],” shared a commenter.

“They’re adorable and Gio is definitely your mini you,” asserted another Instagram user.

“God blessed them! [two red heart emoji] Beautiful children!!!” chimed in a third fan.

Snooki Revealed How She Will Explain Her Behavior on ‘Jersey Shore’ to Her Children

During a June 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Polizzi shared that her children are somewhat aware of the fact that she is famous. However, they are under the impression that she is “an actress.”

“I tell them that it’s not real and I’m just like acting, like I’m playing a role so that’s what they think now. I feel like once they are 16, 17, and they kind of get it, like, ‘Listen mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. You know, she let loose, so whatever you see her do on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did.’ But I don’t think they are ready for that yet. So as of right now, I am an actress,” shared the 33-year-old.

Polizzi made similar comments during a 2016 CBS New York interview, alongside her “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“When we went on the show, we had fun and we did what we did. We weren’t thinking on my future kids are going to see this. Should I like rethink this? We lived in like the moment,” explained Polizzi.

She went on to say that having her children watch the show when they are older could be beneficial.

“When our kids get to that age where they’re 21, they’re first going to the bars and going out, they’re going to get drunk and do stupid s*** too, so hopefully we can introduce the show to them and be like this is what not to do, so we show them examples of what we did, but I mean it’s inevitable. It’s human, everybody does it, you just don’t have a camera following you so,” said the reality television star.

