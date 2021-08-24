How Snooki Feels About Her Husband Not Wanting More Kids

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi may be best known for being a reality television star, but she is also a devoted mother to two boys, Lorenzo, age 8, and Angelo, who was born in 2019, as well as a six-year-old girl named Giovanna. While speaking to In Touch Weekly, alongside her “Messyness” co-hosts Adam Rippon, Teddy Ray, and Tori Spelling, Polizzi shared that she would eventually like to give her children at least one more sibling. However, her husband, Jionni LaValle, content with the size of his family.

“I’m good right now. But I always said I wanted four, so, maybe in like a year or two, but my husband’s like, ‘H*** no.’ So, maybe I’ll just trick him and be like, ‘Yeah, babe, I’m on the pill,’ and be like, ‘Oh my God, I missed my period,’” said Polizzi, smiling.

While the “Jersey Shore” star did not seem to be seriously considering deceiving her husband, she noted that her family is important to her. She also shared that she and Jionni are fans of co-sleeping.

“Once our kids grow and they are away, I’m going to remember the best times with my kids is literally sleeping with them, watching movies. So I sleep with my daughter and then Jionni sleeps with Lorenzo in his bed,” said Polizzi.

She clarified that the couple “still make[s] time for romantic times.”

“We’ll text each other like ‘want to meet me in the guest room?’ So it’s kind of cute we have that,” said the 33-year-old.

Polizzi also shared that “Lorenzo is turning nine” on August 26.

“I’m going to have a nine-year-old. I feel like I’m 60,” said the MTV star.

Snooki Discussed Motherhood in July 2021

Polizzi also brought up having some issues with her eldest son getting older while being interviewed in July on the “This is Paris” podcast, hosted by Paris Hilton and Hunter March.

“My son, Lorenzo, is turning 9 in August, which is insane. Like I have a nine-year-old. Like am I 50-years-old? It’s so scary,” said the “Messyness” host.

She then shared that “having three [children] is definitely very chaotic” and noted that she is “stressed a lot.” However, she unwinds by going to Starbucks and Target “for like 20 minutes.”

“I need like that time to just get away for a second. So yeah, mom life is crazy,” stated Polizzi.

The Reality Star Spoke About Getting Older on Her Podcast

Polizzi briefly spoke about getting older while recording the “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast, co-hosted by Joey Camasta. During the episode, uploaded on August 20, she explained that she intends to look youthful even in her old age. Camasta, who is her makeup artist, discussed whether she would want him to do her makeup after she dies for her funeral. He then inquired whether she planned on having a short hairstyle when she gets to a certain age.

“I feel like I’m never going to be that grandma because I can’t wait to be a grandma but I’m not going to be that grandma that looks like a grandma. You know what I mean? I want everyone to be like oh my god, you’re a grandma?” said Polizzi.

