Joe El Cholo Dead: Comedian Dies of Coronavirus at 38

Joe Luna, a Los Angeles-based comedian better known by his stage name Joe El Cholo, has died of complications from COVID-19 just a couple of days after announcing his diagnosis. On November 21, Luna posted a video announcing that he had coronavirus and telling his fans he would be documenting his experience with the virus. Two days later, on November 23, Fox Los Angeles reported that he’d died in the hospital.

In his 35-minute video, Luna stated, “Let me tell you man, when I would hear people talk about what COVID did to them, I always thought to myself, man, you know what, I doubted it was that bad. But no, dude, I’ll tell you guys right now I’ve been put in a fight. I’ve been fighting for my life for the last, you know, week or so, man. This COVID s*** is no joke.”

The 38-year-old comedian did have prior health issues, indicating in his video that he had contracted pneumonia in addition to being diabetic and a double amputee.

Luna Said Others in His Family Also Tested Positive for the Virus & He Was Hospitalized When His Condition Worsened

In his video, Luna said he had been released from the hospital but was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like chest pain, and said: “I’m dealing with a lot, guys, right now.” He added, “I’m going to show you guys my journey through my good and bad times because it’s all about showing my people out there, if you think that COVID is a joke, If you think this won’t be you … then trust me; it hits everybody differently.”

He said his girlfriend and his kids also tested positive for the virus, which he said wasn’t from performing at shows but from a close contact. His son Jose Talavera said, “It was like his lungs were hurting more than we all felt before. All of us were coughing and sneezing,” Fox Los Angeles reported.

Luna’s condition took a turn for the worse and he was admitted to Victor Valley Global Medical Center, where he died on November 23. That day he’d posted a video showing the condition of the room he was staying in and pointing out how dirty everything was.

The comedian, who was getting supplemental oxygen during the video, said he’d been brought to the hospital after his girlfriend had difficulty waking him up.

Luna’s Family Have Announced Plans for His Funeral & Set Up a GoFundMe to Help Cover Expenses

Luna was known for performing at LA clubs like The Ice House in Pasadena and The Improv Theatre in Hollywood, Fox reported. His Instagram page indicates that he was born on July 23, 1982, in East LA and raised in both East LA and Fontana.

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for funeral expenses for the comedian. It states, “We are currently all [mourning him because not only was he a great son, dad, hubby but also a best friend to many of us. He [fought] hard after losing both legs to stay ok. He fought hard with the everyday pain. He was my comedian super hero even when he was hurting he managed to put a smile in our face.”

The page also indicates that a service will take place on Saturday, December 5, at the Continental Funeral Home.

