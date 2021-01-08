Hailey Baldwin’s Relative Suffers Financial Loss Amid Scandal

Hailey Bieber’s aunt, Hilaria Baldwin, just suffered a massive financial blow. Following accusations that she has faked her Spanish accent and heritage, Page Six reports that one of her sponsorships won’t continue into 2021. Hilaria is known for being a mommy blogger and the wife of Alec Baldwin. She has since denied any fraudulence, while also acknowledging that she grew up as a “white girl” called “Hilary” in Boston. Now it looks like her career as an influencer is at risk.

Per Page Six, Cuties Baby Care provided the following statement regarding their brand partnership with Hilaria: “In response to the inquires we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020. We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

The company added in another note that Hilaria only had a six month contract to begin with, and “the agreement expired at the end of December after all contractual obligations were filled.”

Hilaria Defends Her Fluctuating Spanish Accent

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hilaria defended herself from the accusations lobbed against her. One accusation in particular has been that her alleged Spanish accent is fake. A resurfaced video showing Hilaria struggle to pronounce “cucumber” has made the rounds amid these accusations.

To The Times, Hilaria explained why her accent tends to fluctuate: she’s bilingual, she says, and the intensity of her Spanish accent will fluctuate depending on her emotions. She called the cucumber moment a “brain fart,” explaining that it was one of her first times on live television and she was nervous.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Hilaria told the publication. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Alec Defends His Wife: ‘Consider the Source’

Alec Baldwin has since defended his wife in the wake of the accusations leveled against her. In his own Instagram video, Alec talked at length about what he perceived to be the pitfalls of social media networks.

“You kind of have to hack your way through the debris on Twitter,” he said at one point. “Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly flung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then.”

He only addressed the criticisms aimed at his wife in the final moments of the lengthy video. “When you love somebody, you want to defend them,” he said quietly. “Consider the source.”