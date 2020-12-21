Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Justin Just Dropped a Serious Hint

Hailey Bieber is under a whole new level of scrutiny this week: fans are wondering if the 24-year-old model is pregnant, thanks to a pretty cryptic Instagram post her pop star husband shared on December 20.

Justin shared a picture of him hugging Hailey as she held their dog. He wrote in the caption, “These are nights I could only have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I’m talking about”

Hailey shared Justin’s post to her Instagram stories, but didn’t add any more context to the special evening. Now, the pregnancy rumors are going wild. Neither Hailey nor Justin has confirmed those rumors, but both have them have confirmed, on numerous occasions, their desires to have a big family. Most recently, Justin told Ellen Degeneres that he was essentially waiting for Hailey to be ready to become a mother.

Bieber Told Ellen Degeneres That Hailey Was ‘Not Ready Yet’ Earlier This Year

In a recent visit with Ellen Degeneres, Bieber gave a clear indication about how he felt about having kids with wife Hailey.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he told Degeneres, as seen in the clip above. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.” Bieber confirmed that Hailey also wants “a few” children.

When Degeneres pushed Bieber on the timeline, he made it clear that he and Hailey aren’t in a rush to have a family. “There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

In 2019, Hailey Said She Didn’t Want to Have Kids for a Couple of Years

In 2019, Hailey and Justin spoke to Vogue about their marriage, their future family, and their respective goals in the years to come. Hailey confirmed that she didn’t want to have kids for a couple of years; if she is indeed pregnant, then this quote would technically line up with a baby arriving in 2021.

Of her marriage to Justin, she said to Vogue, “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

In another interview with Vogue Italia this October, Hailey said she’d always wanted to have children early, but that she was enjoying being married without children as well. “The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” she said. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects,” she explained. “It will happen, but not now.”

READ NEXT: What Hailey Bieber Has to Say About ‘Jelena’ Cheating Rumors