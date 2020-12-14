Justin Bieber Has Very Specific Plans for His Future Tattoos

Justin Bieber may have too many tattoos to count, but that doesn’t mean he has plans to stop inking his body anytime soon.

Recently, Bieber gave some insight as to how he approaches his tattoo selection these days, and what he might choose to tattoo onto his body next. During a visit on the Ellen Degeneres Show, Bieber explained that he and wife Hailey want several children.

“I saw that you’re saving tattoos on your back for when you have kids,” Degeneres prompted. “So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of the fire place? You, Hailey and the kids?”

“Something like that,” Bieber said. “Yeah.”

Bieber Says Hailey Laid Down an Ultimatum With Him on His Tattoos

Justin Bieber Is Following Hailey’s Lead with Plans for KidsJustin Bieber divulged to Ellen why he and wife Hailey are waiting to have kids, and that he’s following her lead when it comes to expanding their family. The Grammy winner also chatted about his Thanksgiving and how Hailey doesn’t want him to get any more neck tattoos. #JustinBieber #TheEllenShow #Ellen 2020-12-01T14:00:13Z

During his conversation with Degeneres, Bieber first acknowledged his newest tattoo, a rose on his neck. Degeneres pointed it out, and then teased Bieber for not initially knowing where it was himself. When asked about the meaning of the tattoo, he said, “To be honest, I made up a meaning, because really I just liked the way it looks. It’s kind of like, finding the beauty within.”

Bieber also revealed that Hailey is less than fond of his neck tattoos. “Honestly, Hailey doesn’t want me to get anymore neck tattoos,” he said “No more neck tattoos. That’s what Hailey says.”

Hailey also has a number of tattoos. As of 2019, she had over 19 tattoos, all of them small and most of them located around her hands. One of these tattoos includes a small gun located on the inside of her middle finger, Refinery29 reports.

How Many Tattoos Does Bieber Have in 2020?

Over the years, there have been countless efforts to track and understand all of the tattoos that Bieber has gotten. According to Page Six, Bieber had over 60 tattoos as of October 2020.

The size and meaning of the tattoos varies wildly. For example, one of Bieber’s first tattoos is barely visible in photos: he has a small cross tattooed near his eye, to symbolize his Christian faith.

On the other side of the spectrum, he has a massive tattoo on his chest of two angels “dominating evil,” according to tattoo artist Bang Bang. Bang told E! News of that tattoo, “It’s symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang.”

Bang went on, “I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered.”

As for Bieber’s most famous tattoo, fans will be either relieved or disappointed to know that he still has the tattoo on his wrist that many believe to be a tribute to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.