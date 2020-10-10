Harry Jowsey Moves On From One Kardashian BFF to Another

Just because things don’t work out with one friend of the Kardashians doesn’t mean you can’t try again. Harry Jowsey – a reality star from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle – has been getting to know Kim Kardashian’s former best friend, Larsa Pippen. Pippen, 46-years-old and Jowsey, 23-years-old, have been spotted publicly hanging out twice in less than a week, according to TMZ.

Jowsey quickly rose to fame when he became a fan favorite in the dating reality show Too Hot to Handle in April. On the show, Jowsey dated co-star Francesca Farago until the two called it quits in June due to long distance. Pippen married retired Chicago Bulls basketball player Scottie Pippen in 1997, but she recently re-filed for divorce in November 2018, according to People.

Jowsey and Pippen were first spotted grabbing dinner together with friends at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, October 7, according to TMZ. While the two remained quiet for paparazzi, neither of them were shy on social media. Pippen posted an Instagram story with Jowsey. “So, I decided I need dance lessons so I called my friend Harry,” she said. Jowsey added, “We’re going to be doing salsa lessons. Stay tuned.”

The dinner must’ve gone well, because the two grabbed lunch the next afternoon on Thursday, October 8, TMZ reported. After paparazzi asked the two if they were dating, Jowsey responded that, “they were just friends” and getting to know each other, according to TMZ. “They were flirting a little bit with their elbows rubbing together and constantly laughing,” an eyewitness told E! News. “It looked like they are just getting to know each other.”

Harry Jowsey Sparked Romance Rumors with Kylie Jenner’s BFF

Pippen isn’t the first one in the Kardashian-Jenner circle to be romantically linked to Jowsey. Two months after calling it quits with ex Franchesca Fargo, Jowsey was spending a lot of time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The two first sparked romance rumors in early August when Karanikolaou appeared in various Instagram and TikTok videos of Jowsey’s.

Jowsey posted a revealing photo of the two on August 2, with the caption, “Wholesome” with a smiling face hearts emoji. While the caption and photo could seem strictly platonic, a few of their friends left couple-y comments. Kardashian-Jenner friend Leon ‘Starino’ Anderson commented, “My literal faves,” while TikTok star Ryland Storm replied, “Mother and father.” Teddy Briggs – Love Island Australia 2018 contestant – wrote, “Father Ted approves.”

Initially, some fans criticized Jowsey for the quick turnaround after Fargo. “Harry jowsey left francesca farago for stassie baby??” one user tweeted. “i JUST KNOW its only for clout. I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

Kim Kardashian & Larsa Pippen Used to Be BFFS

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen had been best friends for years until earlier this year. Pippen appeared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. In 2014, Kim blogged about how much their friendship meant to her, saying, “I always call my friend Larsa Pippen for parenting advice!” as recorded by the Daily Dish. Kardashian also called Pippen her “best friend” and the most “positive person” she knows.

Their relationship took a turn when fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had unfollowed Pippen on Instagram, and Pippen did the same over the summer. “Larsa and the Kardashian sisters aren’t friends anymore and have grown apart,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn’t bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted. No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn’t see a reason to continue to stay close.”

After news broke about the big unfollow, Pippen addressed the situation on her Instagram story. “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she wrote in July 2020, as recorded by Entertainment Tonight. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationship in real life.”

