Julia Fox Dishes on What She & Kanye West Talk About in Private

“Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox spoke about dating Kanye West during a January 2022 interview with Interview Magazine. While speaking to the publication, the 31-year-old, who was previously married to pilot Peter Artemiev, shared that she has not had the best relationships.

“You know, I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for [West] to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does,” stated Fox.

She also gave insight into her conversations with West. She noted that they often discuss their “ideas” when they have private moments.

“That’s what’s so exciting about being in the vicinity of someone who’s operating at the level that he is. These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life,” shared the “No Sudden Move” actress.

Julia Fox Discussed Kanye West on Her Podcast

Fox also mentioned West on her podcast, “Forbidden Fruits,” co-hosted by actress Niki Takesh. During the January 13 podcast episode, the 31-year-old revealed that she does not “have any expectations” regarding her relationship with the rapper. She also asserted that “there’s no labels.”

“There’s none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better,” stated the actress.

Fox went on to say that she and West have a similar communication style.

“Our minds, we like both work very fast, but we can keep up with each other which is cool. We both like talk very fast and I can have 10 trains of thought,” shared Fox.

She also revealed what she appreciated about the 44-year-old.

“What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality. Like anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. Like he’s just such a doer. Like let’s do it now,” stated the actress.

She also referred to West as “a genius” and asserted that “it’s honestly an honor to be in his presence,” especially when he is working on his music. She went on to say that their mutual friends are supportive of their relationship.

“I feel like to the people who know us both personally, like all the people we have in common, like friends in common have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my god this makes so much sense,’” said Fox.

Julia Fox Has One Child

Fox and Artemiev, who separated in 2020, have a son named Valentino. On January 17, 2021, the model took to Instagram to celebrate her child’s first birthday. The Instagram post featured a brief video and several pictures of the one-year-old.

“My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are [red heart emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Fans flocked to the post’s comments section to shower Valentino with birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday to your beautiful baby boy you’re a beautiful wonderful mom [three red heart emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Happy birthday angel [red heart emoji]!” added another.

READ NEXT: Reddit Users Explode Over Kim Kardashian’s Latest Skims Release