A Kardashian Has Reactivated Their Instagram

Kanye West has reactivated his Instagram account on Sunday, October 11 after two years. West’s last post was on October 4, 2018, and he deactivated it shortly after. He returned with the same username, @kanyewest and the name ye, the same as his Twitter account. He currently has 3.8 million followers is only following one: his wife Kim Kardashian.

The 43-year-old rapper is no stranger to reactivating and deactivating his account. West’s account shows 192 photos, with the oldest one dating back to September 11, 2018. Shortly before his first post, he reactivated the account once again. On Valentine’s Day 2018, the presidential candidate posted dozens of photos of couples. Some of the celebrities included the Obamas, Pamela Anderson, and Sex and the City’s Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw, as reported by Bustle. He ended the photo series with two photos of himself and his wife and captioned it, “Kimye,” according to Bustle.

Kim Kardashian follows her husband’s reactivated account, but she hasn’t tagged him in recent photos. Kardashian has posted quite a few photos on Instagram of West with their kids. Most recently, she posted a series of photos with her family in Colorado with the first photo featuring West holding their daughters North and Saint and their cousin Reign Disick – Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s five-year-old son – on his shoulders. She also posted a series of photos of her four children and West with the caption, “How did I get so lucky?!?!?!”

Kanye West Actively Tweets

While the presidential candidate darts on and off of Instagram, he remains loyal to Twitter. West deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram in May 2017, and he reactivated his Twitter in April 2018, according to Bustle. Since his reactivation, West has used the social platform to spread a myriad of messages.

In mid-July 2020, West accused wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to “lock me up with a doctor.” During those Twitter rants, he also wrote about Drake, in addition to his own daughter and Anna Wintour of Vogue magazine. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West wrote on July 20. In another tweet, he wrote, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

He added: “If I get locked up like Mandela, Ya’ll will know why.” He added: “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.” In another tweet West wrote, “Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass.”

Kim Kardashian made a statement shortly after West’s twitter spree asking for sympathy and understanding during this time. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian said in her statement. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she added. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She continued, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

West Was Temporarily Suspended From Twitter for His Latest Spree, a Friend Says

West tweeted various unsupported claims and accusations for over a week, beginning on Monday, September 14. On September 14, he accused Sony and Universal of slavery while also calling himself the “New Moses.” He tweeted, “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.” West also posted over 100 screenshots of various contracts with Universal later in the week.

Two days later – on September 16 – he tweeted a video of what appears to be him urinating on a Grammy Award thrown into the toilet. He posted the 8-second video with the caption, “Trust me … I WONT STOP.” Just a few minutes later, West slammed Forbes editor Randall Lane. He released contact information for Lane after calling him a “white supremacist.” The tweet – which has since been removed by Twitter with the disclaimer, “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules” – read, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” West attached a screenshot of a contact in his phone listed as “Randall Forbes,” including the phone number.

The rapper remained quiet for the next few hours, but it’s unsure if that was his own decision. Rick Fox – a former NBA player – tweeted that West had informed him Twitter removed the rapper from the platform for 12 hours. Fox tweeted, “My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours.” Fox has yet to follow up the claim.

West also alarmed fans over a tweet he wrote citing the possibility of getting murdered. “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN… WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU,” the rapper tweeted in the early afternoon on Friday, September 18. West attached a photo of daughter North to the tweet.

