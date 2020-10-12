VIDEO: Protestors Get in Kourtney Kardashian’s Face

A group of animal rights activists shouted in Kourtney Kardashian’s face in New York City on Sunday, October 11. Kardashian and her close friend Addison Rae Easterling – a TikTok star with over 64 million followers – were grabbing a bite to eat at restaurant Locanda Varde when a group of anti-fur protestors confronted Kardashian. Robert Barbera, a celebrity photographer, captured the incident on video, as seen below on his TikTok account.

Both Kardashian and Easterling were walking from the car to the restaurant when a group of protestors approached Kardashian while she was signing autographs. The group surrounded Kardashian screamed various animal abuse claims at her while holding posters saying, “Defend Animals.” One protestor shouted, “Stop abusing animals, you animal abuser, despicable animal abuser.”

Kardashian and her bodyguards wound through the group of people to safely get inside. One of her bodyguards shoved one of the protestors away when they got too close to the 41-year-old Poosh founder. Easterling didn’t stop for autographs and walked straight into the restaurant, with the protestors only interested in Kardashian. Barbera also captured the two leaving with no animal protestors – only fans – insight.

The Kardashians Have Been Criticized By Animal Activist Groups Before

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian received backlash from PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – after playing with marmoset monkeys with their kids in September 2018. The sisters posted various Instagram stories of them playing with the monkeys, and animal activists were not pleased that the sisters were encouraging domestic living for the exotic animals. Monkeys are illegal to own as pets in California according to California Code of Regulations Chapter 3 section 671.

PETA was quick to condemn the Kardashian sisters. The Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a statement obtained by Babe, “Marmosets should be jumping from tree to tree, playing with one another, and raising their offspring in large, tight-knit social groups. PETA urges families to steer clear of exhibitors that drag wild animals around town for this type of misguided stunt.”

Neither Kim nor Kourtney Kardashian publicly addressed the matter, but they haven’t played with monkeys since. Kim Kardashian did recently hire animal expert Coyote Peterson to bring over a few tarantulas for her daughter and her friends to play with. Kardashian’s daughter North had been begging her to get a tarantula for a pet, but Kardashian has such a fear of them that she made a compromise and let the kids play with the creatures for a few hours.

Kim Kardashian Got Flour-Bombed

Kim Kardashian was launching her new fragrance True Reflection at the London Hotel in LA in March 2012. While doing interviews prior to the event, a younger female threw an entire bag of flour on Kardashian, as reported by CBS News. Kardashian didn’t press charges.

The identity of the flour-bomber still remains a mystery, but there have been rumors that PETA was involved. TMZ reported that the female flour-bomber was a top PETA activist. PETA denied any involvement, with a representative telling TMZ, “It was not [us]. We were given the video by an anti-fur activist on the scene.”

Kardashian herself wasn’t too distraught about the incident, as she still continued to promote her perfume at the launch party – after cleaning herself off first. “That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that’s happened to me,” Kardashian told E! News shortly after. “Like I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there,” she said, laughing off the incident.

Khloe Kardashian Previously Supported PETA

Khloe Kardashian famously stripped down as part of PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign. Kardashian posed nude with teased hair and the caption next to her read, “Fur? I d Rather Go Naked.” She documented her photoshoot on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2008.

Four years after the campaign, when reports surfaced that sister Kim Kardashian’s flour-bomber was related to PETA, Khloe Kardashian announced she was cutting ties with the organization. “I just received word that the woman responsible has very close ties to PETA, despite PETA publicly stating otherwise,” Kardashian wrote on her blog, as recorded by CBS News. “Not only has PETA lied to the public, but they have proved that they support this kind of behavior.”

“As you all know, I don’t condone violence and bullying and what happened last Thursday was just that. I am absolutely disgusted by their behavior,” she continued. Kardashian added that she will stand by her commitment. “I will still continue to NOT wear fur, but I will no longer support PETA,” she wrote. “Bullying and harassment is NEVER a solution, and I won’t be a part of any organization that thinks otherwise.”

