Kimberly J. Brown Is Dating Her Old ‘Halloweentown’ Co-Star

Fans of Disney Channel‘s “Halloweentown” movies will be glad to know that two actors from the films are dating in real life.

Kimberly J. Brown, who played Marnie in the first three “Halloweentown” movies, started dating Daniel Kountz, who played Kal in “Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge”, a few years ago.

In a recent TikTok, Brown explained that she and Kountz “had no romantic feelings for each other at all” while filming “Halloweentown 2.” After losing touch for over 10 years, they began following each other on social media. Brown asked Kountz to act in some comedy sketches for her YouTube channel and he agreed. In the TikTok video, Brown says that she and Kountz “unexpectedly fell in love” after reconnecting.

Kountz appeared in a 2016 YouTube sketch on Brown’s channel called “Realm Are They Now: Following Up W/ Kal From Halloweentown.” In the sketch, Kountz reprises his role as Kal, but this time he’s in a treatment program for evil wizards.

Kountz Regularly Appears in Brown’s TikToks

Kountz appears in Brown’s TikTok videos often. The pair recently did a TikTok trend where couples answer questions about who does what in the relationship. According to the video, Kountz made the first move and is more clingy while Brown calls the shots in the relationship and is a better cook.

In a 2019 YouTube video, the couple answered fan questions about their relationship. Kountz and Brown shared that they dressed up as Superman and Wonderwoman for a recent Halloween together. Kountz also revealed that although he played the evil wizard Kalabar’s son in “Halloweentown 2”, he has never actually met Robin Thomas, the actor who played Kalabar. Kountz and Thomas did not have any scenes together in the film.

The happy couple recently attended the “Friends” reunion party together. “A big thank you to @hbomaxpop for having us at the #FriendsReunionParty last night,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

What Is Brown Doing Now?

You can catch Brown on the new season of “General Hospital” which premiered on June 9. The “Halloweentown” actress plays Nurse Chloe. Brown previously starred in the soap opera “Guiding Light” from 1998-2006.

Brown told Soap Opera Digest, “I haven’t done a soap since ‘Guiding Light’ so I’m just thrilled to be doing something in daytime again. It feels like going back to something that holds a special place in my heart. It’s such a different experience as an adult, but it gives you that nostalgia and all the great memories of when I was a kid working on the soap.”

According to Soap Opera Spy, Brown’s character is a bit of a villain. Nurse Chloe is hired by Peter August (Wes Ramsey) to help him get his baby away from Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) as soon as she gives birth.

Is Kountz Still Acting?

According to Kountz’s IMDb page, his last acting credit was a western called “Prospectors The Forgiven” in 2019. His Instagram bio says that he is now a realtor at Keller Williams Studio City.

Before going into the real estate business, Kountz acted in the TV series “Youthful Daze” and made appearances on hit shows such as “Mad Men” and “The United States of Tara.”

