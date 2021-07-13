‘MAFS’: Ryan Oubre and Clara Fergus’ Unexpected Announcement

“Married at First Sight” stars Ryan Oubre and Clara Fergus shared an unexpected announcement on July 12. The couple from season 12 revealed they were separating after exploring their relationship without Lifetime cameras around.

“After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways,” Oubre, 29, and Fergus, 27, said in a joint statement to People.

“It’s not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly,” they continued. “Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other.”

One of the biggest obstacles Oubre and Fergus faced while they were together was the 29-year-old saying “I love you.” It was a sore spot for Fergus and a confirmation she hoped to hear from her partner. They also differed when it came to their eating and exercise habits.

While Fergus — a flight attendant from Atlanta — was more easygoing, Oubre is goal-oriented and focused on his future. When it came to raising children, Fergus wasn’t as strict with religion as her partner.

Fergus and Oubre aren’t the only couple from season 12 to split. After choosing to stay together on Decision Day, Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs filed for divorce last month. The only duo from the season to remain married so far is Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

Oubre Said He Had Never Been in Love Before

Lifetime cameras weren’t there to capture the moment, but Oubre shared a special moment with his Instagram followers. he posted a photo of himself with Fergus.

“CEO, my love: what a memory to last a lifetime. No one will ever know our love story, because it’s ours, it’s a moment in time that we’ll hold on to that no one else can have,” he wrote on May 19. “No camera, no TV, no one else – just us, the only way we would want it.”

This picture reminds me of when I knew we were going to go for it,” Oubre continued. “Thanks for loving me on the days it wasn’t like this picture and on the days it was.”

Fergus Is Taking a Break from Social Media

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was something imparticular that happened to cause the split, but Berghaus revealed she would be taking a break from Instagram following the announcement.

In addition to sharing their joint statement with People, the couple also posted the same message to Instagram.

“For obvious reasons, I will be taking a break from social media for a bit to focus on myself,” she wrote via Instagram stories on July 12. “Thank you to my family and friends who have been so so supportive, and please forgive me if it takes a while to return messages for a while.”

At the time this story was published, Fergus still had her last name as “Oubre” on Instagram.

