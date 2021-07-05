New Lifetime Christmas Movie Updates

Although Lifetime doesn’t currently have plans to premiere a new Christmas movie this month like The Hallmark Channel, the network is already working on new Christmas movies for later this year.

Lifetime has announced the following three new movies that the network is currently working on for Christmas 2021. More are expected to be announced in the near future.

‘Christmas in Tune’ Stars Reba McEntire

“Christmas in Tune” (the current working title) is part of a two-picture deal that Lifetime has made with McEntire, the network announced in a press release. McEntire will star in and produce both movies. The second one will premiere sometime in 2022 and won’t be Christmas-themed.

Lifetime’s synopsis for “Christmas in Tune” reads:

‘Christmas In Tune’ tells the story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert in order, but the problem is – the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years! Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life. ‘Christmas in Tune’ is written by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio and produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart and Reba McEntire serving as executive producers.

“Christmas in Tune” is advertised as being the “tentpole movie” for Lifetime’s Christmas 2021 holiday slate. The movie will also have an original holiday song by McEntire, and is expected to be filmed this spring.

‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’ Stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu will be starring in “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” according to Lifetime’s press website. The synopsis reads:

Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season before the resort closes its doors permanently. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance. “A Christmas Dance Reunion” is produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston and Beth Stevenson as Executive Producers. Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger serve as writers. Brian Herzlinger also directs.

Bleu and Coleman are reuniting from “High School Musical,” Lifetime shared in a press release.

‘Blending Christmas’ Stars Haylie Duff & Aaron O’Connell

“Blending Christmas” will star Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell. Lifetime’s synopsis for the movie reads:

The holiday season is in full swing when Emma (Haylie Duff) learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam! “Blending Christmas” is produced by Hybrid LLC. Marla Sokoloff directs from a script by Peter Sullivan and Adam Rockoff.

Lifetime noted in its press release that Christmas 2021 will also feature favorites Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, and more.

For Christmas in July, Lifetime is making some of its most beloved Christmas movies available on Video on Demand, Lifetime’s YouTube channel, and the Lifetime Movie Club app.

