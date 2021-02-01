Asian Doll Tweets About Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Asian Doll dropped a huge hint about joining Love & Hip Hop in a now-deleted tweet.

The Dallas rapper, who is also known for her long-term relationship with slain rapper King Von, sent out the message on January 30. She asked her followers, “Guess this Tv show??” The accompanying clip showed a scene similar in editing to the VH1 hit reality show. Asian Doll was born Misharron Jermeisha Allen in Dallas in 1996.

On November 6, rapper King Von was shot dead following an altercation outside of an Atlanta nightclub. He was 26 years old. Rapper Lulu Timm aka Timothy Leeks was later arrested in relation to the shooting.

Asian Doll Has Not Made Any Further Comment About Joining the Show

The Source noted in their report on the rumors, “Love and Hip Hop was once the home for artists who were no longer in the limelight. But following Cardi B’s success on the show, many new artists have been using the platform to market themselves.” Asian Doll has been working independently since her break with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label. Since sending out the tweet, Asian Doll has made no further comment on her joining the show.

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Needs More Star Power Following News of K. Michelle’s Departure

It’s no secret that Love & Hip Hop could use some fresh blood following the news last week that mainstay K. Michelle was leaving the show for her own project on Lifetime. When Heavy reached out to Lifetime about K. Michelle’s involvement, a network spokesperson told us that they had no information about the show.

Most Recently, Asian Doll Was Involved in a Dispute With James Charles

There’s no doubt that Asian Doll would bring her own variety of drama to the show. Just last month she was involved in a Twitter spat with make-up superstar James Charles. In her tweet, Asian Doll admonished any makeup artist who charged more than $150 “to do a face of makeup.” She said that artists who practiced such pricing can “go to hell.” Charles responded by reminding Asian Doll that if she didn’t think $150 was a fair price for a makeup job, she didn’t have to pay. Charles went on to say, “She also doesn’t need to publicly shame working artists that priced their time and skill at that rate.”

Asian Doll Told Taraji P. Henson in January 2021 that King Von’s Death Left Her ‘Broken’

Earlier in January 2021, Asian Doll appeared on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook talk show Peace of Mind, to discuss the death of her former boyfriend, King Von. She said, “Actually when he had passed away when they said he was in critical condition, he had already passed away. Somebody from the hospital got in contact with me, one of the nurse’s daughters, and she was just was crying on the phone. She was like, ‘Asian I’m so sorry…my grandma works at the hospital, he passed away, they put an X on his bag.’ So, once they said he was dead on social media I already knew.” Following the news of his death, Asian Doll said that her “whole world just crashed” and that the news left her feeling “broken.”

