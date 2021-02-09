Cardi B Says She Isn’t Trying to Force a TikTok Challenge

Love & Hip Hop: New York icon Cardi B is hitting back at allegations that she is trying to force a TikTok trend.

After Cardi’s latest hit, “Up,” dropped on February 5, social media users began questioning her motives. The song has already been described as a “power anthem for 2021.” While the New York Times reviewed the song saying, “Cardi B’s preferred method of annihilating the haters is oxygen deprivation — her flow is so relentless that for nearly three minutes she doesn’t offer listeners a single moment to catch their breath.”

Cardi Says She Never Offers Money or Prizes for a Challenge

Cardi responded to one Twitter user who wrote, “There’s a difference between becoming a challenge and forcing a challenge on people, that’s what the people mean.” On February 8, Cardi wrote, “I never forced a challenge. I never offer MONEY or prices for no challenge .I never even posted hey guys do a challenge for my song .People do it cause they want to sooo miss me wit that shit .I pay ya to show me when I told some1 “ hey do a challenge for my song.“”

Cardi then took the time to address the TikTok dance craze around her 2020 megahit “WAP.” Cardi tweeted, “It wasn’t me who started the wap challenge.I didn’t even knew how to the dance that’s why I never did the challenge in the first place .How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming tiktok challenges because people genuinely wants to dance to it.”

Cardi went on thank her loyal fans who have shown a lot of love for her new single, “Thankful for all my fans ,artist ,influencer,tiktoker,people that critic music videos and songs ,and the GP for showing me love .I’m extremely happy and satisfied. Ladies that’s in my field keep doing what you doing they going to hate always.Give them a reason too.”

Cardi Has Already Been on the Defensive About ‘Up’

Cardi has been forced to deny allegations that lines from “Up” were stolen from New Jersey rapper Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane’s August 2020 song “Stuck.”

There is no doubt that the choruses of the song sound similar. A lyric in Cardi’s song goes, “If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck.” On “Stuck,” Fontane sings, “If it’s up then it’s stuck. Up then it’s stuck, yeah.” Both lyrics are via Genius.com.

Mir Pesos tweeted, “I’m from Camden!! We don’t let s*** slide.” Cardi maintains that she first previewed the song in August 2020. The rapper says that she has no problem with paying rappers if she uses their material but says that she never heard “Stuck.”

