Talk Show Hosts Slam ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star For Sharing Sex Story

Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Hitmaka did an interview recently that has led to him receiving backlash. The Grammy-nominated producer did an interview with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs and during their nearly two-hour chat, he spoke about some of the trysts he has had in the past during his heyday. He even shared some intimate details about when he had intercourse with POWER star Naturi Naughton back in the 2000s.

Hitmaka, born Christian Ward, said that while he was having sexual intercourse with Naughton, he felt her intrauterine device (IUD), saying it felt like a “mousetrap” at first.

Sharing such a personal story led to him being in hot water with the ladies who host Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens which includes Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and LisaRaye McCoy.

“Do you think he was clout chasing?” Fox asked. “‘Cause that’s what I call that when somebody has to like, okay, what you promoting? What you done done lately?”

McCoy questioned the relevancy of bringing that story up now.

“I’m thinking to myself ‘who cares?’,” McCoy added. “Like, so what! This woman is married, she’s on a wonderful show, she’s working, collecting a check and she’s a mother.”

Jordan said she feels his behavior is a signal that he hasn’t been popular with the ladies.

“That reaks of a man who isn’t used to getting p****. I have a boyfriend, right. We have sex, three, four times a week. I don’t come on here like ‘I got d***! I hit, I smash!’ Guess what? I’m supposed to!”

See them chime in below.

Hitmaka Said His Home Being Invaded Was Connected to a Woman he Had a Sexual Relationship With

While on Drink Champs, Hitmaka also spoke about how his sexual encounters with one woman led to his home being invaded by the same men who are accused of killing Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke.

He said during the first days of quarantine the woman was at his house and while they were together, she physically assaulted him and then men broke down his door to invade his home.

“She was sharing out the location and it was three guys with guns,” he said. “They tried to come and kick in my crib. I had the alarm on. The crazy thing is that when it was happening, instead of her being like a girl who was in the midst of a home invasion like I was, she was fighting me. She was trying to fight me. She punched me again when it happened…I’m still dealing with PTSD from that s***.”

Hitmaka added that he hasn’t been able to “entertain” a woman since due to being traumatized since the incident. He said that after the home invasion, Pop Smoke’s girlfriend contacted him and told him that the same men who invaded his home were accused of killing the “Welcome to the Party” rapper, who was shot and killed on February 19, 2020.

The four suspects accused of Pop Smoke’s murder were arrested in Los Angeles in July, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney’s Office.

