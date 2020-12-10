VH1 Announces Broadcast Date for ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked’

Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked will air on VH1 in January 2021. The show will feature cast members from Atlanta, New York, Miami and Hollywood.

Variety reports that the special edition reunion show will air on January 4 at 8 p.m. The format for the show will be virtual. It will be hosted by Kendal Kyndall. In 2019, Kyndall appeared as a backstage correspondent for the Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami reunion specials.

Mendeecees & Yandy Smith Will Speak Publicly for the First Time Since His Release from Prison

Also scheduled to feature on the show, according to Variety, are Mendeecees and Yandy Smith marking their first public appearance since his release from prison. There are also scheduled updates from Ray J and Princess Love and the franchise’s other A-list couple, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena.

Harris spent four years in prison on drug charges after he pleaded guilty to trafficking charges in April 2015. He was released in January 2020. Since her husband’s imprisonment, Smith has dedicated herself to drawing attention to the need for prison reform in the United States.

Sukihana, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, Cyn Stana, Amara La Negra, are just some of the cast members who are scheduled to make appearances. Earlier in December 2020, Heavy reported that many of Love & Hip-Hop’s biggest stars would appear in a new spinoff that will mimic the reality show Couples Therapy. That show will not be virtual and will be filmed inside of an Arizona hotel. There will seven episodes of the show. The well-known faces in that show will be joined by newcomers Michael Blackson and Miss Yada.

Secrets Unlocked is the first Love & Hip-Hop broadcast to air since Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta concluded in May 2020 at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Show’s Creator Recently Spoke of the Possiblity of ‘Reimagining ‘Love & Hip-Hop’

Mona Scott-Young on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: New York’TV mogul Mona Scott-Young dishes about the 10th season of “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” and reconciling with Jim Jones and Chrissy. Then, Mona shares her thoughts on Remy Ma's assault charges and clears up rumors about Joseline Hernandez coming back to “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” _ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it… 2019-12-13T21:00:04Z

The Secrets Unlocked special is produced by Mona-Scott Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang and Marta Ravin from Monami Productions, reports Variety.

In an October 2020 interview with Deadline, Mona-Scott Young described Love & Hip-Hop as “lightning in a bottle.” Young told the website about Love & Hip-Hop’s future saying that plans were afoot to “reimagine a docuseries and do it while adhering to safety protocols and finding a different way of making the show.” Young added, “I kind of embrace the challenge and see it as a new frontier to be conquered.”

Young spoke about the show managed to stay fresh with the constant casting changes but did say that producers “are now looking at the opportunity to refresh the types of stories that they are telling.”

Young told Variety in a September 2020 interview that the “concept” for Love & Hip-Hop came to her from her “former protege” Yandy Smith. Young said, “I saw this as an opportunity to do (TV) in something that was rooted in a field that I knew. I thought this was a way for me to get into the television game from a place I was comfortable talking about. It felt like a great way for me to marry where I was coming from with where I wanted to go.”

