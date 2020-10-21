‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Helps Promote Wife’s OnlyFans Account

A Love & Hip-Hop star has no issue with his wife being on OnlyFans, the mobile app that allows users to upload explicit content for subscribers to enjoy for a monthly fee. Rapper Juelz Santana supports his wife and Love & Hip Hop New York co-star Kimbella being on the X-rated site and even promoted it on social media.

The Harlem rapper uploaded a video of himself admiring Kimbella’s curves and encouraged her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans page.

“F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch ‼️ N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit,” he captioned the short clip on Instagram.

Santana Was Criticized for Promoting Kimbella’s OnlyFans Account

Santana’s Instagram followers were critical of his acceptance of his wife being on the racy platform. Some accused the “Jealousy” rapper of “pimping” Kimbella, with whom he shares three children.

One follower commented under the post , saying: “ You’re exploiting your wife? Smh. I don’t give af how broke we get.”

Another added, “ Married women shouldn’t be on only fans smh” while

Another commented: “ Wow this is sad that’s your wife be a man and make the money don’t sell out your own wife for a dollar.”

Yet another wrote: “ This n**** promoting his ‘wife’ onlyfans…damn…wtf happened to all our heroes?”