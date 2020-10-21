‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Helps Promote Wife’s OnlyFans Account

A Love & Hip-Hop star has no issue with his wife being on OnlyFans, the mobile app that allows users to upload explicit content for subscribers to enjoy for a monthly fee. Rapper Juelz Santana supports his wife and Love & Hip Hop New York co-star Kimbella being on the X-rated site and even promoted it on social media.
The Harlem rapper uploaded a video of himself admiring Kimbella’s curves and encouraged her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans page.
“F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me… Look But Don’t Touch ‼️ N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit,” he captioned the short clip on Instagram.
Santana Was Criticized for Promoting Kimbella’s OnlyFans Account
Santana’s Instagram followers were critical of his acceptance of his wife being on the racy platform. Some accused the “Jealousy” rapper of “pimping” Kimbella, with whom he shares three children.
While many bashed his decision, one of his followers came to his defense, writing:
People in these comments quick to judge. What’s the difference between her modeling and/or taking sexy pictures that will be in a magazine and doing the same thing for onlyfans. Just because it’s onlyfans doesn’t mean it’s pornhub. He said you can look but you can’t touch. Only low self esteem n***** have a problem with other guys looking at their wifey. If you have a good woman, you should expect other guys to look and try and holla at her and as long as you know she’s solid it won’t bother you cuz you know they won’t get no where with her.
Another user wrote, “So happy to see you happy nena you have your beautiful family and your king … Priceless God bless u guys.”
Other Love & Hip Hop Stars Are on OnlyFans
Kimbella is not the first of the Love & Hip Hop franchise to join OnlyFans. Other cast members have also joined the platform, including Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Zell Swag and Bobby Lytes, and Safaree Samuels, his wife Erica Mena and Jhonni Blaze of Love & Hip Hop New York.
Even Grammy-award winning LHH alum Cardi B has an OnlyFans account, but according to The Verge, her account is not explicit. For $4.99 a month, fans have access to exclusive, behind the scenes content. In one of the videos, she makes it clear that she won’t be “showing my t******, or my p****, or my a**” and only “straight-up real-life content s***.”
