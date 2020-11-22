‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Give Update on Jeremih’s COVID-19 Status

Singer Jeremih has been in the hospital since being diagnosed with COVID-19. The news was revealed when celebrities began posting on social media asking for prayers for the “Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer. During his hospital stay, two Love & Hip Hop stars have given an update on how he is doing.

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha had a good report regarding the Chicago crooner’s progress.

“Jeremih is awake y’all!,” she tweeted. “He’s talking! God is sooooo great!!!! Thank you Jesus!!!”

Hollywood star Willie Taylor also gave “a praise report” with more detail under a photo of them two together.

“Cuddo Mane @Jeremih is showing progress, breathing on his own, and has been given a lower dosage on his medication,” he wrote on Instagram. “God is Amazing. Keep those prayers going up. God is Showing Up and Showing out!!”

Jeremih is No Longer in the Intensive Care Unit, Family Says

The singer’s family released a statement to Global Grind saying that Jeremih is no longer in the intensive care unit.

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your continued prayers and wishes.”

This is a turnaround from last weekend, when it was reported by TMZ that his prognosis was “bleak.” His agent also confirmed was pulled off of the ventilator on November 19, 2020.

“J was just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent told Variety. “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Andrew Barber echoed this progress, tweeting “Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!!”

Wale, who collaborated with Jeremih for their track “On Chill,” replied to Barber’s tweet saying, “best news” with a prayer emoji.

50 Cent revealed that Jeremih had the contagious virus on Instagram on November 14.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih,” he captioned a photo of the two of them. “He’s not doing good. This COVID s*** is real. He’s in the ICU in Chicago.”

There is no word on when he was first diagnosed and admitted to the hospital.

HitMaka Expressed Being Distressed Over Jeremih’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, expressed being distraught over Jeremih’s COVID-19 diagnosis. After being upset over King Von’s murder, he said hearing about Jeremih’s hospitalization hurt him more.

“I watched all that f*** shit about von and Chicago n***** on YouTube which is unreal had extreme nightmares then woke up day after now my brother has COVID pray for Jeremih I’m at a lost for words,” he tweeted. “2020 can’t believe it.”

He added: “Now with Jeremih I’m lost cause the man literally saved my life! I say it publicly whenever I can cause I feel like the world never gave him his flowers & he’s influenced so many of us.”

He also said that his “My anxiety is on another level.”

Jeremih and Hitmaka have worked together over the years and are fellow Chicagoans. During a 2017 Breakfast Club interview, he even called Jeremih “the most prolific songwriter right now of our time, in my opinion.”

