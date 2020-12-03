Exclusive Details Surrounding Spectacular Smith’s Disney Theme Park Arrest

Spectacular Smith’s fiancee Jamee Desouza told Heavy exclusive details about the Pretty Ricky member’s arrest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park on November 30.

Desouza told Heavy in an interview that she was present during her fiancee’s arrest. Desouza said that the altercation took place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Everest Expedition ride. Desouza was not in the line as she does not like the ride. Smith was with his son, Makhiari, 15, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Sharita, at the time of the altercation.

Desouza Said Smith Was Telling His Son About the Dangers of COVID When the Altercation Began

The police report accused Smith of making a joke about the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted a park employee to tell the Pretty Ricky rapper to leave the line for the ride. Desouza said that Makhiari told his father he wanted to take his mask off and Smith was telling his son about the dangers of the coronavirus. Smith told his son that the coronavirus can be transferred through a sneeze and was not making a joke about the pandemic.

Desouza Said They Were the Only Black Family at the Park & Were the Only Family to Have Their Bags Searched

Desouza said that they were the only Black family who she saw at the park and said they were the only people to have their bags searched.

Desouza also said that the park employee who confronted Smith did not identify himself as a park employee, was not wearing a nametag and was not wearing a mask. Desouza said the employee was much bigger in size compared to Smith.

In reference to the police statement attributed to Smith’s son implicating his father, Desouza said that the statement was manipulated and that officers never asked her or Smith for a statement on the incident.

Eventually, park staff called the police and Smith was held at the scene. Desouza said that Smith was forced to remain on the ground for more than three hours and was left severely dehydrated causing him to nearly pass out. Desouza said that she asked the arresting officers if Smith had to be taken to the station and if he could just be given a paper arrest. Desouza accused the officer of lying to her and saying that Smith had to be taken into custody because he was facing a felony charge. Online records show that Desouza was held on a misdemeanor battery charge. Desouza said that she bonded Smith out of prison on a $500 bond around 4 a.m. on December 1.

Desouza said that Smith has a lawyer and will be pursuing the case as a civil rights violation.

