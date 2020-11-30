Fetty Wap’s Long Time Friend & Collaborator Shot Dead in Newark at 29

Tripple Beanz aka Corey Thompson is the Newark-based rapper who once collaborated with Fetty Wap. Thompson was killed at 29 in a shooting on November 27.

CBS New York reports that the shooting took place along Avon Avenue as he was entering his black Range Rover. A video clip that has circulated on social media that has been seen by Heavy shows the two suspects returning to their SUV and leaving the scene. The shooting took place during the afternoon. On the night of November 29, a candlelight vigil was held for Thompson, according to CBS New York’s report.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Thompson was pronounced dead along the 300 block of Avon Avenue at 1:08 p.m. The press release said that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

Thompson’s Recording Studio Said in Tribute that Thompson’s Music Will ‘Forever Live on Through Us & Your Music’

The Instagram page for a recording studio frequented by Thompson, DFG Recording Studio, posted a tribute to the slain rapper. The post read, “o lost for words… 😔Our hearts are hurting bad here at DFG.” The post went on to describe Thompson as a “superstar in the making.”

The post said that Thompson was attempting to turn his life around at the time of his death. It adds, “This was a man who worked and had so much talent. This whole thing is so f*****.” The tribute ends with the words, “We love you man and your legacy will forever live on through us and your music.” DFG counts Fetty Wap and Blac Youngsta among the recording artists who regularly record in their studios.

Thompson Posted a Clip of His New Single on Instagram on the Day of His Death

On November 27, Thompson posted a clip of his new single to Instagram. The Bronx-based rapper Hocus 45th posted a comment on the video following Thompson’s death that read, “Damn this s*** too hard. RIP.” Comedian Darius DK commented, “My b for not linking with you in atl my guy smh rip f*** 2020.” Fetty Wap commented with a dozen broken heart emojis. Fetty Wap paid further tribute on his Instagram story.

A press release promoting Thompson describes rappers such as Jadakiss and Lil Durk as influencing his career. The press release said that Thompson began his music career at 13. The statement said that Thompson was due to release a new project titled “Hustle & Motivate,” a project that was inspired by the March 2019 death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Fetty Wap & Thompson Were ‘Long Time Friends’

TRIPPLE BEANZ FEATURING FETTY WAP (LETS GET IT)Tripple beanz teamed up with fetty wap for the Jersey street anthem let’s get it!! Follow on Instagram @tripplebeanz25 @FettyWap1738 @dfgrecordingstudios @1738_Music 2020-07-18T17:10:33Z

According to his Spotify profile, Thompson has collaborated with his “long time friend” Fetty Wap. The bio says that Thompson had “taken the music industry by surprise with his unexplainable talent.” Thompson’s latest single, “Dumb S***,” has been streamed more than 6,000 times.

TRIPPLE BEANZ X FETTY WAP (LETS GET IT) Behind the scenesTRIPPLE BEANZ FEATURING FETTY WAP (LETS GET IT) BEHIND THE SCENES shot by @dracoworld 2020-05-27T20:10:05Z

In one of his final Instagram posts, Thompson paid tribute to Fetty Wap’s song “Trap Queen” becoming certified as a diamond selling single. In the post, Thompson described Fetty Wap as “one of the realest n***** I know.” Thompson also wrote, “I never had to ask for a HANDOUT!! You always did s*** from the heart!! N**** u told me bro it’s not a handout you my brother!!” Fetty Wap and Thompson recorded the song “Let’s Get It” together in July 2020. Thompson’s death comes just over a month after Fetty Wap’s brother Twyshon Depew was shot dead in Paterson, New Jersey. Depew was 26 years old.

Thompson posted a warning on his Instagram page on November 17 writing that “little n***** don’t know what gangster is.” Thompson wrote, “Gangster is living and providing for your family.” Thompson that “beefing” doesn’t make money and that money doesn’t “make you real.” Thompson wrote, “Loyalty is rare and every b**** gotta price so watch your body.” Thompson added, “Don’t ever underestimate the enemy! Everybody got guns now!”

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here