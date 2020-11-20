WATCH: Director’s Hot Mic Slams Actor’s ‘Poor’ Apartment in Audition Video

Euphoria‘s Lukas Gage was auditioning for a role via a video call and before the actor started to speak, he realized the director didn’t know that his computer mic wasn’t muted, and could hear him making fun of his tiny apartment.

The 25-year-old shared the cringe-worthy moment on Twitter on November 20. He tweeted, “psa if youre a s*** talking director make sure to mute ur s*** on zoom mtgings.”

In the video, viewers can hear the male British director say, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like I’m looking at his, ya know, background, he’s got his TV and….” before Gage interrupts to say, “Yeah, unmuted.”

“I know it’s s***** apartment, that’s why give me this apartment so I can get better one!” Gage says. The director is clearly mortified by the moment. “Oh my god. I’m so sorry,” he says.

“Alright uhm, ready?” Gage says, before attempting to try and make the director feel better so they can move on with the audition. “Listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box. It’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

While the degrading comments were obviously unnecessary, Gage’s room could just be one room in a huge mansion or a hotel room that he’s living in while working on location.

One woman tweeted, “What’s weird is that you really can’t tell anything about your apartment from this view. Looks great to me. It’s possible you live in some palatial penthouse and just happen to have set yourself and your camera up near your television. What’s the director complaining about?”

Gage Said That If His Video Gets 100,000 Retweets That He Will Reveal the Director’s Name

Gage did not reveal the director’s name when he posted the video on Twitter on Friday afternoon, but there is a chance that he might. After the video started going viral, he tweeted, “100K rt for the name.”

The actor, who has 20,400 followers on Twitter, is currently playing of Max Allen in the mini-series, Angelyne, and has appeared in numerous TV shows including Into the Dark, Supergirl, Class of Lies, Love Victor, Wireless, American Vandal, and Adam Ruins Everything.

As for his film roles, Gage has appeared in What Breaks the Ice, Max Reload and the Nether Blasters, Deadcon, Assination Nation, Sleep No More, and Sickhouse.

While Gage is active on Twitter, he does not appear to have an Instagram account.

Twitter Users Hope Gage Books the Job & Applauded Him For Handling the Incident With Grace

The response to Gage’s video on Twitter was mixed between those cheering on the actor to book the role he was auditioning for and people trashing the director for being “so f****** rude.”

One person tweeted, “Holy s*** I cannot believe how much grace he showed in response to such an awful snob. The director better give this guy the job.”

Baltimore magazine reporter Max Weiss tweeted, “That British director must be MORTIFIED right now. Being impolite is their biggest fear. The American handled it like a champ.”

