Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Time & Channels

Here is what you need to know about the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start time, channel, performers lineup, TV hosts and more.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Time: The parade airs from 9 a.m. to noon in each time zone.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Channel: NBC is broadcasting the parade for the 69th year. The Peacock became the official home of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1953. CBS also broadcasts its own unofficial coverage of the parade.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade TV Hosts: “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the broadcast for NBC and Peacock. The Telemundo Spanish-language simulcast will be hosted by Ana Jurka, Carlos Adyan, Freddy Lomelí, and the reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza. On CBS, the hosts are “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade TV Performers: Performers on the NBC broadcast include Carrie Underwood, aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, the “Blue’s Clues” hosts, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells, plus the Broadway casts of “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Wicked,” and the Radio City Rockettes.

The CBS broadcast will feature performances by the Broadcast casts of “Waitress” and “Chicago,” plus appearances by Laya DeLeon Hayes from “The Equalizer,” Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp from “Star Trek: Discovery,” and Broadway star Erich Bergen.





Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons: The giant balloons for 2021 include returning balloons “Astronaut Snoopy” by Peanuts Worldwide, “The Boss Baby” by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” by Abrams Books, Sinclair’s “DINO” by Sinclair Oil Corporation, “Goku” by Toei Animations, Inc., Chase from “PAW Patrol” by Nickelodeon, “Pillsbury Doughboy” by Pillsbury, “Red Titan” from “Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch, Papa Smurf from “The Smurfs” by Nickelodeon, “Sonic the Hedgehog” by SEGA, and “SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary” by Nickelodeon.

New balloons for 2021 include “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Netflix, a Funko Pop! inspired “Grogu” (aka Baby Yoda) from the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” a new “Ronald McDonald” balloon by McDonald’s and “Pikachu” and “Eevee” by the Pokemon International Company. There will also be several inflatable vehicles (balloonicles and trycaloons).

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats: Returning floats for 2021 include “1-2-3 Sesame Street” by Sesame Workshop featuring the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” “Big City Cheer” by Spirit of America Productions featuring Miss America Camille Schrier, “Big Turkey Spectacular” by Jennie-O featuring Tai Verdes, “Blue’s Clues & You!” by Nickelodeon featuring Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, “The Brick-changer” by The LEGO Group featuring Zoe Wees, “Christmas in Town Square” by Lifetime featuring Kelly Rowland, “Deck the Halls” by Balsam Hill featuring Kristin Chenoweth, “Elf Pets” by The Lumistella Company; “Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop” by Entenmann’s featuring Andy Grammer, “Fantasy Chocolate Factory” by Kinder featuring Darren Criss, “Harvest in the Valley” by Green Giant featuring Jimmie Allen), “Heartwarming Holiday Countdown” by Hallmark Channel featuring Rob Thomas, “Her Future is STEM-Sational” by Olay featuring aespa, “Home Sweet Home” by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store featuring Tauren Wells, “Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree featuring the Macy’s Choir, “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” by South Dakota Department of Tourism featuring Chris Lane, “Rexy in the City” by COACH featuring Kim Petras, “Santa Express and Starflakes” by Universal Orlando Resort, “Santa’s Sleigh” featuring Santa Claus, Tom Turkey, “Toy House of Marvelous Milestones” by New York Life featuring Foreigner, and “Winning Winter Together” by MassMutual and NHL featuring Mickey Guyton.

New floats this year include “Birds of a Feather Stream Together” by Peacock featuring the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva”, “Celebration Gator” by Louisiana Office of Tourism featuring Jon Batiste, “Colossal Wave of Wonder” by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions featuring Nelly, “Gravy Pirates” by HEINZ, “Magic Meets the Sea” by Disney Cruise Line featuring Jordan Fisher and special guests, and

“Tiptoe’s North Pole.”

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in each timezone on NBC and CBS.

