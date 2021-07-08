Explore the Multiverse in Trailer for Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ [WATCH]

One question. Two words. An infinite amount of possibilities.

On Thursday, Marvel released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming Disney Plus series “What If…?” The animated show, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, is centralized around the idea of “What if certain Marvel Cinematic Universe scenarios turned out differently than they had?”

On Marvel’s official site, the series is described to “(feature) signature MCU action with a curious twist.”

For example, the trailer opens with the well-known scene of Tony Stark being attacked in Afghanistan by his own Stark Industries weapons from the first ‘Iron Man’ film. But what’s different in ‘What If…?’ is that Erik Killmonger, from ‘Black Panther,’ shows up to rescue the billionaire weapons manufacturer, setting up a world where the two work together.





The Sorcerer Supreme explains that “Time, reality, it’s changeable. Every universe is different. Each one, unique.” From there, a significant portion of the trailer features a voiceover from Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher, who will be the narrator of the show. The Watcher mentions, “I observe all that transpires here. But I do not, cannot, will not interfere.”

The series begins streaming on Disney Plus on August 11.

Who Else is in ‘What If…?’

In addition to an alternate ‘Iron Man’ outcome, “What If…?” features a plethora of familiar Marvel characters from Peggy Carter and Doctor Arnim Zola to Doctor Strange to Spider-Man to Loki and Thor and even Howard the Duck.

The trailer, for example, includes a scene where Doctor Strange himself asks Peggy Carter, who has taken the Super Soldier Serum to become “Captain Carter,” who she is. There are supernatural scenarios such as zombie versions of Captain America and Iron Man.

A Black Panther scenario concerning him being Star-Lord, instead of Peter Quill, and working with Ravagers leader Yondu will also be explored. According to Syfy Wire, the late Chadwick Boseman recorded lines for “What If…?,” as confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. So the animated series will be Boseman’s last Marvel project.

IMDb has several other actors listed to reprise their MCU roles: Hayley Atwell, Dominic Cooper, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson and Paul Rudd among others. Even less prominent characters in the grand scheme of the MCU, such as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones and Arnim Zola, will be voiced by their respective MCU actors of Frank Grillo and Toby Jones.

‘What If…?’ Poster Reveals More Scenarios

The poster for “What If…?” further emphasizes The Watcher’s role in the series, as a zoomed in look at their face is featured at the top center.

The poster also offers a look at some characters that were not featured in the trailer. There is a Spider-Man who is sporting Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation and a Gamora wearing Thanos’ armor and holding his Double-Edged Sword. To the left of Captain Carter is even Iron Steve Rogers in the Hydra Stomper suit.

One question changes everything. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wh69wOqPAa — What If…? (@whatifofficial) July 8, 2021

‘What If…?’ Funko and LEGOs Revealed

In the aftermath of the “What If…?” trailer and poster drop, Marvel has also shared the first official images of the Funko Pop figures and LEGO sets inspired by the series. Among the Pop figures are two Captain Carters — one of which is an exclusive — a King Killmonger, a Star-Lord T’Challa and a super-sized Hydra Stomper Steve Rogers.

