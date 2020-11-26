McDonald’s & Burger King Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

McDonald’s and Burger King are both OPEN on the Thanksgiving Day this year, although the hours for both restaurants may be reduced depending on your location. McDonald’s and Burger King have historically remained open on all major holidays including Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, so it’s not altogether surprising that both burger chains are open on Thanksgiving this year.

Although McDonald’s and BK typically remain open on Thanksgiving, we still suggest calling your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before making a trip. McDonald’s and Burger King are both chain-operated, so the holiday schedule may vary depending on the chain operator and location. Keep reading for a brief rundown of both burger chains’ holiday schedules and hours:

McDonald’s Remains Open on Most Major Holidays Each Year

Even if it’s a major federal holiday, chances are McDonald’s is still open. The burger joint typically remains open for all holidays, although some locations have limited hours to allow employees to spend time with family. Some McDonald’s locations in rural areas may open late or close early, but you can usually count on the restaurant being open if you need a midday snack before holiday celebrations.

Because McDonald’s is chain-operated, we again recommend verifying the hours before wasting a trip (in the off chance that your local restaurant is actually closed for the day). You can use McDonald’s store locator to find the McDonald’s nearest to you, or contact your local McDonald’s here to see if they’re open.

According to the McDonald’s website, the Ronald McDonald float will once again be featured in the Macy’s Day Parade, so keep an eye out for the restaurant’s red and yellow mascot. “For generations, families have enjoyed viewing the Ronald McDonald float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—and while this year may be different, our Chief Happiness Officer is still providing smiles all around,” the website reads. “Follow @RonaldMcDonald on Instagram as he makes this year’s parade one to remember.”

Burger King’s Holiday Schedule is Nearly Identical to McDonald’s

Burger King’s holiday schedule is similar to it’s biggest competitor – the burger chain may have reduced hours on major holidays like Christmas Day or Easter Sunday, but BK is usually open on all major holidays each year. Most Burger King stores are open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekdays, with some restaurants remaining open later on weekends.

Again, the majority of Burger King restaurants are franchised, so holiday hours are often left up to the franchise owner’s discretion and vary slightly depending on your location. There is some consistency between restaurants since Burger King operates under the guidance of the corporate headquarters, but there is no set holiday schedule for the chain. You can find the hours and locations of your local Burger King by clicking here.

Other fast food restaurants that typically remain open on Thanksgiving include McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, among others. However, Thanksgiving is one of the slowest days of the year for fast food restaurants, and with the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, there may be more holiday closures than usual.