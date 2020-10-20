Megan Thee Stallion’s Contract Dispute Critiqued by 1501’s Carl Crawford

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest female rappers out right now.

Her single “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé and her feature on Cardi B‘s single “WAP” have both buzzed all year and her appearance on Saturday Night Live was memorable.

A recipient of two BET Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and a Billboard Women in Music Award, she was also included in Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

In 2018, she signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, an independent Houston,Texas-based record label owned by Carl Crawford, a retired four-time Major League Baseball All-Star Carl Crawford.

A four-time MLB stolen base leader, Crawford who was dubbed “The Perfect Storm” during his career for his stellar play on the baseball diamond, Crawford had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. During his career he won a Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award and when he last played When he last played, Crawford had more triples than any other active baseball player.

After retiring from baseball, Crawford transitioned into the music industry and he believes that it was a smart decision. “We did real well and we produced a megastar Megan Thee Stallion,” Crawford told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I don’t know if you ever heard of her, but we did that. We produced a star right out of the gate like wow they couldn’t believe that something like that happened so fast but, now we’re producing other artists and the company is just – I had to make the transition from baseball to something else. I retired pretty young so I knew I wasn’t done working and so, I wanted to do something that I thought would be cool and that I was also passionate about and I jumped into it headfirst.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Crawford’s 1501 label have had well-documented contractual issues in Texas court. Despite those, Crawford is a well-wisher. “Well, the media makes it look like that we parted ways,” he told the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“But we’re still in heavy talk. We’re still contractually together, so of course we want her to do well. You don’t want her to do bad because it’s not going to benefit us if she does bad, you know? So, we want her to do well. We just want her to honor her contract. That’s the whole big deal behind the situation. They didn’t want to honor her contract but, they wanted to switch a few things and they never talked to me about it; they just sent the lawyers to me and all that stuff so… it was just really one of those deals to where you just – things kind of went left and it’s just unfortunate.”

Crawford sees a resolution between he and Meg. “Oh yeah there’s going to be a resolution as far as like you know, trying to get the contract renegotiated or whatever like that,” he told me.

“We’ll definitely handle the business part but, just far as the personal stuff… I don’t really know about that. The business part is what we’re working on so we’ll definitely take care of that hopefully soon. We did that situation and that’ll take care of itself at one point and everybody can move on. That’s the best for everybody in my mind.”