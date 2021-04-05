The Challenge All Stars: ‘Multiple People Almost Died’

The Challenge: All Stars premiered on Thursday, April 1 and it was an exciting start to the season, with many contestants expressing their shock and surprise at the intensity of the first challenge. For the fans who thought the season might be a relaxing vacation and a chance to see their favorite stars reunited, the first episode left no doubt that the spinoff will be just as intense in competition as the regular show.

On the aftershow for All Stars, The Challenge Aftermath, host Devyn Simone spoke to some of the competitors about their experiences during the daily challenge and three-time winner Derrick Kosinski said it was extremely difficult and “people almost died.”

Derrick & His Costars All Spoke About How the Daily Challenge Was Extremely Difficult & Many Struggled With It

Derrick, who’s appeared on 10 seasons of the show, winning three, has also appeared on some of the more recent seasons like XXX: Dirty 30 and as a mercenary on Vendettas, and he said during the aftershow that the swimming challenge in the first episode of All Stars was the hardest of all the daily challenges.

He said, “People were going in the water and coming right back out and going into the ambulance cause the water was so cold… or go there and stay in the water as long as they can until they almost drown.”

Derrick explained, “We almost died, like there was multiple people that almost died.” Yes Duffy agreed and said, “Yes, multiple people.” Jisela Delgado explained, “We had to have medics come out, people literally like their lives left in the water.”

They also said the fact that they were struggling so much wasn’t because they were OGs and out of the game for a while, but that current Challenge stars would have also struggled. Jisela pointed out that Aneesa and Darrell, two of “today’s” Challenge stars, struggled in the challenge.

One Contestant Revealed That He Broke 2 Ribs During Filming of the Show

Warning: This section contains spoilers for the first episode of The Challenge: All Stars, which aired on April 1.

One male contestant was eliminated during the first episode and later revealed that during the elimination round they broke two ribs. Ace Amerson, 42, was voted into elimination by the house and faced the captain of the losing team in the challenge, Laterrian Wallace, in pole wrestle.

After the episode was released for streaming, Ace shared his thoughts about the show and his opportunity to appear on it once again in an Instagram post. His costar Arissa Hill replied, “You are so gifted, raw, & special. And I am so happy people have been able to catch even a glimpse of your energy through this experience.”

Ace replied to Arissa’s comment and said, “I love you sooooooooooo much! You have no idea! Thank you for everything. It was worth breaking two ribs just to see you again thank you for being such a great friend when I needed a friend the most.” He did not elaborate further on the injury, but the elimination saw Laterrian pick up Ace with the pole and slam him into the ground multiple times.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Paramount Plus every Thursday.

