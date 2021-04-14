The Challenge Champ To Appear in New Dating Reality Show

The first part of The Challenge: Double Agents‘ two-part finale is set to air on April 14 but one of its stars is already lined up to appear in another show, a dating reality show titled Match Me If You Can. Two-time Challenge champion Ashley Mitchell will be one of eight reality TV stars that will appear on the five-part series, alongside personalities from other popular shows.

The show will be hosted by Lauren Speed Hamilton, who herself found love on reality TV’s Love Is Blind. In a press release, she said, “While I was able to find love on reality TV, that combination doesn’t work for everyone. So, we’re shaking it up by bringing unexpected pairings on surprising dates.”

Mark my words: I won't sleep until #MatchMeIfYouCan premieres on MTV's YouTube on April 21st… and that's on believing in the perfect match 💕 pic.twitter.com/2NZj1qcqy8 — MTV (@MTV) April 13, 2021

In addition to Ashley, Challenge fans will recognize Big Brother star Natalie Negrotti on the show. The other six singles are Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey, The Circle‘s Joey Sasso, Eric Bigger from The Bachelorette‘s 13th season and the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Onyeka Ehie from the 23rd season of The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Kyra Green from the first season of Love Island USA and Kylie Smith from Are You the One? 8, the dating show’s first sexually fluid season.

The Show Is a Partnership Between Pepsi & MTV & Will Be a 5-Part Series Debuting During ‘The Challenge’ Finale on April 21

I told y’all I’de be back 😝 https://t.co/8AJ5GGXiab — Natalie Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) April 13, 2021

The five-part series will premiere during the second part of the finale of The Challenge: Double Agents on April 21. It will air during commercial breaks while the episode will also be released on MTV’s YouTube channel. The four next episodes will be released each Wednesday on the same YouTube channel. Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi, said:

With the explosion of reality dating shows and online dating apps, it’s clear people are continuing to look for new and different ways to find their perfect match. With the launch of Pepsi Mango, we also know that sometimes a perfect match can be quite surprising. That’s why we at Pepsi couldn’t be more excited to partner with ViacomCBS and MTV to create a new, unexpected and unconventional reality dating series, Match Me if You Can, bringing together some of the biggest names in reality TV for the chance to find their surprising perfect match.

Ashley Previously Told Heavy She Intends to Return to ‘The Challenge’ & Wants to Win a 3rd Season

Y’all ready to see me on a dating show?! This could go either way knowing me 😆🤫 Stay Tuned #MatchMeIfYouCan https://t.co/Bj08unkK12 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) April 13, 2021

Ashley’s appearance on Match Me If You Can shouldn’t be taken as a sign that the two-time champ is done with The Challenge as she recently told Heavy that she has goals of winning a third season. Not only is Ashley a two-time champion of the show, winning Invasion of the Champions and Final Reckoning, but she’s also won the second-most money in the history of the show, over $1 million, after Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

After her departure on Double Agents, she told Heavy that her goal is to be the most successful female competitor in Challenge history. While she’s won more money than any other woman, Evelyn Smith and Veronica Portillo have both won three Challenges each while Ashley’s only won two.

“There are girls that have won three times, even though they have not won as much money as me, and that’s one of my main goals,” Ashley said. “I definitely want to be the girl who’s won the most times, three times with the most money. I mean, four times would be great, but I am getting older. I definitely want to be the girl that has won the most.”

She also wants to take back her crown of being the competitor who’s won the most money, which she held ever since winning Final Reckoning and taking the entire $1 million prize. She lost the title to Bananas after he won the 35th season, Total Madness. “This already goes without saying, you already know I got to get that money title back from Johnny Bananas,” Ashley said. “I can’t just have Bananas running around here with the most money, that just doesn’t sit right with me.”

