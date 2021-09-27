Cory Wharton Says He’ll Miss Season 37 Reunion, Calls Out Network

Cory Wharton has come under fire after revealing that he wouldn’t be attending “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” reunion in a controversial tweet calling out the network. The reality star tweeted in a now-deleted comment that he wouldn’t be at the reunion due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for filming.

“No challenge reunion for me, they said due to my vaccination status,” the “Teen Mom” star tweeted. “They are really strong arming [people] now a days. Smh.” Insider accounts for “The Challenge” have hinted that the reunion will be filmed in Amsterdam in late October. While Cory’s tweet called out the network for “strong arming” people, it’s possible the decision was taken due to the international filming location.

According to the U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands, the European country considers the U.S. to be a “very high-risk area,” meaning that travelers from the U.S. “can only enter the Netherlands if they are fully vaccinated” in addition to other requirements for entry. This information is valid as of September 4, 2021, and is subject to change.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many of the Show’s Fans Who Commented on His Tweet & Screenshots of the Deleted Tweet Were Critical of the Reality Star & Father of 2

Cory is the father of two daughters, four-year-old Ryder whom he shares with former “Challenge” star Cheyenne Floyd, and 15-month-old Mila whom he shares with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. Many fans who replied to Cory’s tweet or screenshots of the deleted tweet mentioned that his daughter is immunocompromised. Ryder has VLCAD, a rare congenital condition that prevents her from breaking down some fats in her body and puts her at risk for heart and liver problems.

One “Challenge” fan tweeted, “I don’t like being the Vaccine police but you’d think Cory would have gotten vaccinated for Ryders sake.” Another said “He has an immunocompromised child and won’t get vaccinated.”

Several people commented that he may not be able to film another season if he doesn’t get vaccinated, with one person saying, “what makes Cory think he will be on another season if they won’t even allow him at the reunion without the vaccine?” Another tweeted, “Cory saying MTV is ‘forcing people’s hands’ about getting the vaccine is so dumb. Of course you’re not able to travel via AIRPLANE to Europe and be in the Reunion if you’re not vaccinated…. how does that not make sense to him?”

Some of the comments were about Cory’s performance so far this season, with several people saying that after a few episodes, he’s been mostly absent from our screens so he may not have much to talk about at the reunion even if he were to attend.

Some of the Cast Said Vaccination Was Not a Requirement for Season 37 & There Was a COVID-19 Outbreak During Filming

While it seems as though vaccination may be a requirement for the reunion, cast members were not required to be vaccinated to film the season itself, which started in April 2021. At that time, vaccinations were just beginning to ramp up in various countries so not every cast member had received their jabs.

During an Instagram Live after the season premiered, Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell and Michele Fitzgerald discussed the COVID-19 protocols in the “Challenge” house and revealed that there had been a small outbreak among the cast. Michele revealed that COVID-19 vaccinations were not mandatory for filming and only some of the cast was vaccinated. That being said, Michele told fans that production had great COVID-19 protocols including daily tests and they took excellent care of the cast members who had the virus and were in isolation.

Amanda gave a detailed timeline of what happened during filming, telling viewers that after the first challenge of the season, the cast went back to the house but one star got pulled out of the house for being positive. She said the remaining cast members were allowed to stay in the house but over the next few days, more people got sick and were removed. The cast eventually had to do an additional ten-day quarantine, which took place before the first elimination of the season.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’