‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings Ep. 13

Another episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents is over and our rankings have shifted once again.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the March 10th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

Episode No. 13 was massive for The Real World: Las Vegas alumni, with Leroy picking up a win in the Daily Challenge with his partner Kaycee, and Nany earning a Gold Skull in The Crater.

Nany took out rookie Gabby in “Ring of Spies,” earning her first elimination win in years. With the victory, Nany dropped her partner Kyle in favor of Fessy. The move left Aneesa picking Kyle as her new partner and Cory got his seventh of the season, teaming up with Rogue Agent Big T.

Read on to see our updated rankings for the season:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 13

After the 13th episode, we have assembled our rankings for the six teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship.

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Kam (Gold Skull) & CT (Gold Skull)

Although Kam had a poor showing with the food portion of the Daily Challenge, her and CT are still a powerhouse team. Kam also showed her math abilities by solving the equation for Leroy and Kaycee. We’ve seen math equations in Finals before, which could serve Kam and CT well.

It’s unclear how many more eliminations there will be this season and at this point, it would be surprising to see those two thrown down into The Crater.

If they make it to the Final, CT and Kam will be tough to beat.

No. 2: Leroy (Gold Skull) & Kaycee (Gold Skull)

Kaycee and Leroy won their third Daily Challenge of the season, which is the most of any team. They’re ranked No. 2 on our list but there is a very slim margin separating this team and our No. 1 duo.

Like Kam and Kyle, it unlikely that we will see Kaycee and Leroy back in The Crater as it doesn’t appear that there are too many eliminations left and they’re positioned well in the house.

Leroy is arguably the hungriest player on Double Agents for a championship and it also wouldn’t be shocking if Kam helps him get it should they both make the Final and she’s able to do so.

No. 3: Darrell (Gold Skull) & Amber B (Gold Skull)

Not much changed this episode for Darrell and Amber B. They’re sitting in a good place politically in the game and if they make it to the Final, Darrell is the most accomplished Challenger this season with four prior championship wins.

However, Amber B. is still largely an unknown commodity. We don’t know how she’ll perform when things get tough in the Final, so No. 3 is the most appropriate spot for this team.

No. 4: Nany (Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

Episode 13 was an important episode for both Nany and Fessy. Nany earned her Gold Skull and Fessy’s hopes of getting a new partner finally came true.

This is a solid duo that could give any of the other teams a run for their money, but as it stands right now, they haven’t proven to be the favorites to win the $1 million.

Fessy is a super athlete, however he was less than impressive during the Total Madness Final. He placed fourth place among the men, losing to two players still remaining in Double Agents, Kyle and Cory.

Nany has only ever made it to one Final and that was over six years ago when she placed second during Free Agents.

This team has a lot of ability, but there’s still much to be seen.

No. 5: Aneesa (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

It’s been a tough few episodes for Kyle. He was sitting pretty with Kam as his partner and was firmly at the top of our rankings. However, CT spoiled the Englishman’s party by taking Kam during episode No. 12, which landed Kyle with Nany.

Then Nany picked Fessy as her partner, leading Aneesa to pick Kyle.

The chance of this partnership winning the Final together is not great.

No. 6: Cory & Big T

Cory and Big T are the only two players left in the game without a Gold Skull, so there’s a good chance we will see them down in The Crater next episode. Cory has a winning record in eliminations, going 6-3 in his Challenge career. Big T has only been in one elimination, a loss to Georgia during War of the Worlds 2.

Cory did fairly well in the Final last season, placing third out of the men in Total Madness. However, he needs to punch his ticket to the Final and there are no layups left to face. Big T has never made a Final and she doesn’t appear to be as physically capable as some of the other females left in the game, like Kam and Kaycee.

It’s a tough road ahead for Cory and Big T.

READ NEXT: ‘The Challenge’ Legend Wes Bergmann Addresses Steroid Accusations