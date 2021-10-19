Jenna Compono Reveals Thoughts on Current ‘Challenge’ Season & Possible Return

“The Challenge” star Jenna Compono has been absent from our screens since appearing on the 35th season, “Total Madness,” and she’s been very busy in her time off planning her wedding to Zach Nichols, which was eventually delayed due to COVID-19, and then starting a family with him, giving birth to their first child together on September 2.

Despite the major life updates, Jenna has been active on social media and recently spoke about “The Challenge” during an Instagram Q&A. The “Real World: Ex-Plosion” star was asked how she feels about being a mother and whether she wants to return to “The Challenge” in the future. “It is exhausting when it’s time to go to bed, but I lucked out Anthony’s such a good baby! I already want another!” She then added, “If the time is right I would come back.”

It sounds like Jenna hasn’t closed the door completely on “The Challenge” but her priorities right now lie with expanding her family. She also shared her thoughts on the current season of the show and made it clear that she misses how it used to be in past seasons.

Jenna Provided Her Thoughts About the Current Season of ‘The Challenge’ & What She Misses Seeing on the Show

In another segment of the same Q&A, Jenna was asked if she thinks “The Challenge” is as good as in the past and her thoughts on the concept and format recently. She opened up in her response, telling her followers that her first few seasons were her favorite.

“I loved having so many of the older vets and not soooo many new people,” she said regarding the casting. “I think a lot of people can agree that fans like following castmates stories throughout the years and have their favorites to root for. With sooo many new people it’s hard to follow and I’ve been hearing/reading that people hate it.” She continued:

I PERSONALLY miss the old challenges like EXES2 (which was by far my favorite season). BEST CAST. I miss the game where it was winner gets a dinner and decides who goes into elimination against the last place loser. I also miss how drama was about the game and less about personal attacks.

Jenna & Zach Recently Welcomed Their 1st Child Together, Anthony, & Jenna Has Been Posting Many Updates

On September 2, Jenna and Zach announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy they named Anthony Joseph Nichols. “When he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing,” Jenna told Us Weekly at the time. “WE made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

Jenna and Zach, who got married in a small ceremony earlier this year in advance of their big wedding in 2022, have since been posting many photos and videos of their time with their newborn. On his one-month birthday, Jenna wrote, “1 month old today! Anthony has been lifting his head up since he was born and still lifts it and holds it. He is SO alert to everything going on. He is 23 inches long and 11.5 pounds. He eats like an absolute animal and j love him with all my heart.”

