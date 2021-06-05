‘The Challenge’ Stars & Legends Partied All Night in L.A.: See Photos & Videos

On Thursday night, dozens of legends and stars from MTV’s “The Challenge” had a reunion of sorts in Los Angeles to celebrate the 50th birthday party of the man known as the “godfather” of the show, Mark Long. Mark debuted on “Road Rules” in 1995 and appeared on several seasons of “The Challenge,” most recently returning for the spinoff series he helped create, “The Challenge: All Stars.”

The party was a veritable who’s who of MTV stars, with appearances from Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Derrick Kosinski, Syrus Yarbrough, Beth Stolarczyk, KellyAnne Judd, Nehemiah Clark, Darrell Taylor, Da’Vonne Rogers, Yes Duffy, “Double Agents” rookie Amber Martinez, Teck Holmes and many more.

“Challenge Mania” podcast co-host Scott Yager was at the event and took several photos and videos for “Challenge” fans and in one of them, he revealed that the house where the party was held was none other than the house Michael Jackson was renting when he died. Scott also stated in one video that everyone who attended had been vaccinated.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Several Stars Shared Photos of Themselves at the Event

Many of the reality stars who were in attendance shared photos of themselves with their castmates. Here are some of the photos of the event:

🔥🌴🏊🏻‍♂️Shouts to @syrusmtv for throwing a hell of a party, @TheMarkLong for being the best looking 1/2 century ever, @TeckHolmes for 🎧DJing and crushing it & @DerrickMTV for introducing me to all of these fine people. What a night! #ChallengeMania pic.twitter.com/hWRMUrEGBJ — Scott Yager🪁 (@SHOTOFYAGER) June 4, 2021

A series of additional photos from the event is also available on the Challenge Overdose Instagram:

Videos of the Party’s Location & the Music, Dancing & Atmosphere Were Also Shared on Instagram

There were several videos of the event also shared on Instagram and posted to various cast members’ Stories. Syrus, who organized and planned the entire event, showed off the set-up for the party, including the red carpet:

Scott, co-host of the “Challenge Mania” podcast alongside Derrick, took a long video showing off the property and captured himself meeting several of the “Challenge” guests at the beginning of the party:

Later in the evening, it looked like Derrick was having a great time as he took off most of his clothes and was thrown into the water theatrically by Mark. The entire sequence was also captured by Scott:

In a humorous video posted to Twitter, Beth showed fans the meeting between her husband and her “Tenderoni,” the name she used to refer to Nehemiah on their original seasons of “The Challenge”:

Ruthie was also very active on social media during the party and shared a video later in the evening of “Are You the One?” star and “Double Agents” rookie Amber dancing with Jemmye. The video also showed “All Stars” alternate and “Challenge” star Casey Cooper:

Ruthie also posted a video of the moment Mark was presented with his birthday cake as the assembled guests wished the reality TV legend a happy 50th birthday:

Beth, who helped her good friend Syrus organize the event, shared a video of herself meeting Montana McGlynn, with whom she had a rivalry decades ago on “The Challenge,” for the first time in years:

Beth also shared another video in which she spoke with Casey and Kendal Sheppard and danced with Derrick and received a shout out from Teck, who was manning the DJ booth:

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’