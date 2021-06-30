‘The Challenge’ Star Blasts Veteran for ‘Negative Energy’: ‘Stop With the Lies’

Twenty-two veterans and legends of “The Challenge” returned to our screens for the first season of “All Stars” and while the majority of the season seemed to show the reality stars getting along and working together, there were a few flare-ups and heated exchanges between some of the competitors.

One of these disputes was between Aneesa Ferreira and Ruthie Alcaide, which appeared to start almost out of nowhere one evening outside of “The Challenge” house. During the argument, Ruthie got angry at Aneesa and swore at her while Aneesa accused Ruthie of playing a paranoid game and being crazy. During the episode, castmate Yes Duffy had a confessional saying he was worried that Ruthie was destroying friendships with “anxiety-driven behavior.”

A clip of the exchange, available below, was shared to a “Challenge” fan account on Instagram which sparked a further argument between the two reality stars.

Ruthie Accused Aneesa of Being a Liar & Aneesa Said the Whole Thing Was ‘Silly’ Before Deleting Her Comments

In the comments of the video, Ruthie addressed Yes’s confessional and told him, “If you knew you would understand why this happened. 20 years in the making and a friendship outside of ‘The Challenge.'”

The “Real World: Hawaii” star also posted a lengthier comment telling Aneesa to stop lying and that in reality, Ruthie had been trying to avoid Aneesa all night. “Stop with the lies,” she wrote. “You do the same thing as usual. You are the one who aggressively followed me into the kitchen, Darrell’s room when I tried to find peace then my own room with [Laterrian] and I left and sat in the living room. Just to AVOID you and your negative energy.” She said:

You threatened me in the kitchen that you would ruin me in interviews. It’s on camera Aneesa. You can’t erase it and Karma will tell. And stop lying about not f****** people over. You’ve done it and there is proof. And yes I let go of what happened 12 years ago I just told people to watch the show and see why you can’t be trusted, didn’t come from nowhere… Make sure you get your facts right, you’re a liar.

In another comment, Ruthie explained that fans should watch “The Duel II” to get more context on how Rachel Robinson and Aneesa Ferreira betrayed her. She also confirmed to fans that Aneesa had deleted her comments in the conversation. One of her comments was captured in a screenshot and shared to Reddit, which showed Aneesa replying to Ruthie, “Now this is just silly.” According to fans, Aneesa also told her costar, “I know my truth.”

Jisela Delgado Interjected & Supported Ruthie in the Comments of the Video

Jisela Delgado, who had a public falling out with her friend Aneesa on the show and afterward, took to the comments of the Instagram video to support Ruthie and appeared to shade Aneesa while doing so. She wrote, “[Ruthie] tell your truth. Don’t let anyone Gaslight you.”

Jisela and Aneesa have known each other for a long time and while on “All Stars,” it looked like the two were getting along well and working together until the seventh episode when Aneesa voted for Nehemiah Clark to face Jisela and Eric “Big Easy” Banks in elimination instead of Yes, who was Jisela’s choice.

Jisela later said what got her so angry was that Aneesa betrayed their friendship to further her own game despite the “Road Rules” star telling her before filming that she didn’t want the two of them to have that storyline. When the episode aired, she accused Aneesa of being a “fake friend” and crying “alligator tears.” She told fans that on the show and in her personal life she’s chosen to move on from “toxic” friendships.

