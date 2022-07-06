‘The Challenge’ Competitor Said She Was ‘Terrified’ of Co-Star

The newest spinoff of “The Challenge” is finally here and the contestants of “The Challenge: USA” have been opening up about their biggest threats, with one star’s name coming up frequently.

“Survivor” champ Sarah Lacina seemed to be the one that many competitors had their eye on, as “Love Island” season 1 star Kyra Green shared in a clip posted by “The Challenge,” “One girl up in here terrifies me so much and that would be Sarah.” Shannon St. Clair from “Love Island” season 3 said, “Sarah from ‘Survivor’ she’s a tough a** b****.”

Sarah also caught the attention of “Big Brother 23” winner Xavier Prather, who said she was “no bulls*** she is strictly business. She is here to do the damn thing and then go home.” Justine Ndiba, the “Love Island” season 2 winner, spilled, “If there’s a hall brawl with that girl, I’m sorry but I will do my best but also respectfully, do not put me up against her.” Tasha Fox, a finalist from “Survivor,” said Sarah seemed to be the only “really ripped” female competitor in the house.

As for Sarah’s biggest threat? “I mean, it’s gonna sound really arrogant but I’m not really afraid of anybody,” she shared. “It feels pretty good.”

Sarah Is a Police Officer & 3-Time ‘Survivor’ Star

For “Challenge” fans who may not be familiar with Sarah, the “Survivor” alum is an Iowa native and worked as a police officer before she was cast on “Survivor.” Sarah graduated from Muscatine High School and was a four-sport athlete, the Des Moines Register wrote. She then went to Wartburg College in Waverly before moving to Cedar Rapids and becoming a police officer.

Prior to her “Challenge” debut, Sarah competed in three seasons of “Survivor,” with the first one coming in 2014, where she finished in 11th place. She returned three years later in 2017 and won “Survivor: Game Changers.” Sarah then appeared in season 40, “Winners at War,” and made it to the final four before getting eliminated from the game.

The Competitors Also Mentioned Other Threats in the ‘Challenge: USA’ Cast

Apart from Sarah, there were a few other reality stars who were pinpointed as threats on “The Challenge: USA.” Xavier and his “Big Brother 23” co-star Kyland Young both pointed out that Cinco Holland Jr. from “Love Island” is a strong guy. Xavier described him as a “tank” while Kyland said he’s the “strongest guy in the house” and an “obvious physical threat.”

Both Cashel Barnett from “Love Island” and Xavier said they thought Tyson Apostol would be a big social threat because he would get along with everybody. In a recent interview, Tyson shared that his social game is very strong, telling Us Weekly, “I can be disarmingly charming and hilarious and sometimes that forces people or encourages people to put their guard down on me.”

Several competitors also pointed out that the “Love Island” girls seemed to be a tight group and alliance going into the show and worth keeping an eye on.

