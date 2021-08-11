The Challenge Season 37 Premiere Time: When It Starts & Ends

The 37th season of “The Challenge,” titled “Spies, Lies and Allies,” is finally here, with the first episode airing tonight, August 11. The episode, titled “The List,” will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. As with the past few seasons, the running time is an hour and a half long including ads so it will end at 9:30 p.m.

According to the description of the episode, “TJ’s Agents meet during a high stakes mission that will have a massive impact on the game. Love is in the air at headquarters, but some new romances may spell danger in the game. A scandalous list emerges and threatens to expose a strong player.”

Fans can head to Paramount+ to view old seasons of the show as well as the spinoff “The Challenge: All Stars,” but the 37th season will be airing on MTV. Additionally, for fans who felt that the episode jumped quickly into the season without showing the cast members arriving at the house and meeting each other for the first time, a special episode aired on Monday, August 9, with all that content.

A Preview of the Season & Introduction to the House & Stars of the Show Aired on MTV on August 9

A special episode titled “The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation” aired on MTV on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-long episode featured the first scenes of the season when the cast members arrived at the house.

It showed the Americans getting to the gorgeous Croatian location first, claiming their beds and getting to know each other while the international reality stars were still en route. The cast members were transported to the house in separate vehicles with three stars in each which made for some humorous moments, including Devin Walker sitting in between Fessy Shafaat and Josh Martinez.

During the special episode, TJ Lavin explained, “American agents have moved into headquarters but they’re not alone. Elite agents from around the globe are en route. The game is about to change.” The episode is available to view online on MTV for those who want extra “Challenge” content.

The Season Will Show International Reality Stars Competing Side-by-Side With American Cast Members

The press release and trailer for the season included a lot of hints about the format of the season, which will be in a similar spy theme to the one started on last season’s “Double Agents.” The show will feature 17 international reality stars, known as “international operatives,” competing side-by-side with American stars referred to as “elite U.S. agents.”

The season will also feature a lot of rookies, more than veterans, with 19 new players competing alongside 15 returning stars. That means there are a lot of possibilities for alliances, especially if reality stars from specific shows begin working together, such as “Big Brother,” “Love Island” or “Survivor,” as many international rookies got their reality TV debut in their country’s version of those shows.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

