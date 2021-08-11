MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Winner Spoilers

MTV’s popular reality competition series The Challenge is back with its 37th season on Wednesday, August 11. This year is titled “Spies, Lies & Allies” and it sees 30 reality TV stars — 15 veterans and 19 rookies — heading overseas to compete for a hefty prize and bragging rights.
The description of the season reads, “Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of ‘The Challenge’ spy games.”
The season was shot from April 2021 to June 2021 in Croatia and, as happens every year, spoilers have leaked about the elimination order and the winners. Read on to find out what you can expect from the season, but be warned of spoilers.
STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE CHALLENGE SEASON 37 WINNERS AND ELIMINATION ORDER
The Winners
According to reliable spoiler source PinkRose on Vevmo, the top four women and top four men who go on to compete in the final are:
Chris “CT” Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, and Devin Walker for the men, and Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, and Emy Alupei. The winners are CT and Kaycee. There is no information about the order in which the other six finalists finish.
This marks CT’s fifth win on “The Challenge” out of 10 finals. This is Kaycee’s first win. She has made it to the final in all three seasons she has played. She took second in “Total Madness” and took fourth in “Double Agents,” though she was medically disqualified due to a terrible knee injury, so who knows how she might have finished otherwise.
Either way, Kaycee has proven herself a force to be reckoned with on the show.
The Elimination Order
As with “Double Agents,” the contestants were paired up at the start of the season. The format is that in each episode, the winning male/female team gets to choose two people to go into elimination and the house gets to vote on the other pair, then they face off in the arena. Eliminations happen in pairs this season and there is no skull twist. And the reason Ed Eason and Amber Borzotra are on the list of eliminees but not in an initial pairing is because they are brought in as replacements when someone is disqualified.
The pairs to start the season were as follows:
- Jeremiah White & Tacha Akide
- Tommy Sheehan & Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
- Josh Martinez & Lauren Coogan
- Cory Wharton & Bettina Buchanan
- Nelson Thomas & Priscilla Anyabu
- Corey Lay & Emy Alupei
- Fessy Shafaat & Esther Agunbiade
- Devin Walker & Tracy Candela
- Chris “CT” Tamburello & Berna Canbeldek
- Nany Gonzalez & Gabo Szabo
- Michele Fitzgerald & Nam Vo
- Kaycee Clark & Emmanuel Neagu
- Tori Deal & Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke
- Michaela Bradshaw & Renan Hellemans
- Ashley Mitchell & Hughie Maughan
- Amanda Garcia & Kyle Christie
- Aneesa Ferreira & Logan Sampedro
The elimination order is as follows:
Women
- Michaela Bradshaw
- Lauren Coogan
- Tracy Candela
- Tacha Akide
- Michele Fitzgerald
- Aneesa Ferreira
- Esther Agunbiade
- Berna Canbeldek
- Amber Borzotra
- Priscilla Anyabu
- Bettina Buchanan
- Ashley Mitchell
- Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
- Amanda Garcia
Men
- Nam Vo
- Renan Hellemans
- Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke
- Tommy Sheehan
- Corey Lay
- Gábor “Gabo” Szabó
- Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat
- Hughie Maughan
- Jeremiah White
- Edgar “Ed” Eason
- Cory Wharton
- Josh Martinez
- Logan Sampedro
- Emanuel Neagu
“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
