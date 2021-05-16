The Challenge’s Stephen Bear Charged After Revenge Porn Allegations

British reality star Stephen Bear was hit with various charges on Friday, May 14, following accusations of revenge porn from his fellow Challenge star Georgia Harrison a few months ago. The 31-year-old was arrested on January 15, 2021, at Heathrow Airport in London, U.K., after he landed from Dubai.

Bear now faces charges of sharing sexual images, the BBC reported, and he is due to appear in court on July 2, 2021. According to the outlet, Essex Police said, “A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent. Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January. He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.”

Georgia accused him of filming them having sex without her consent and sharing the video with friends and on his OnlyFans account. Bear has denied the allegations.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bear Was Arrested in London in January After Georgia Accused the Reality Star of Revenge Porn

Bear's "Cousin" Blows Up His Game With Georgia 👀 The Challenge: War of The WorldsWhen Georgia overhears Bear on the phone with his girlfriend back home he tells her one of the most elaborate lies in Challenge history to defuse the situation and Georgia's not buying it! 💔 #TheChallenge33 #MTV Subscribe to The Challenge: bit.ly/2lCW9xv The Challenge is back, and this time it's all-out war. On The Challenge: War… 2020-03-24T20:00:02Z

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. in 2016 and appeared on Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016 in addition to his three seasons of The Challenge, was accused by Georgia in early December of filming them in intimate situations without her consent and sharing the video.

At the time, Georgia said, “So, guys, we all knows revenge porn gets a minimum three years, right? Do u think the sentence is worse when someone secretly films it like an absolute nonse without someone’s consent? So if an ex was to film me on a hidden camera in an environment where I felt safe and then sent it to people … that’s gotta be a heavy stretch pending surely?”

She explained that Bear has CCTV installed around his house and that he made sure when the two were intimate that it would be captured on CCTV. The Love Island star said then accused Bear of sharing the footage with his friends on WhatsApp.

After his January arrest, Bear issued a statement denying the allegations and saying he was “a victim himself.” He said, “this is now a police matter and up to them to decide the facts of these immature and ridiculous rumors.”

Georgia Recently Said the Situation Has Caused Her a Lot of Pain & Affects Her Every Day

Georgia has previously opened up about her struggle dealing with the situation, telling her followers on Instagram, “Cannot wait until the time I can speak my truth about everything I’m going through… the lies, the heartbreak the deception, the manipulation. Being stripped of my privacy and laughed at.”

She said the truth would eventually come out but revealed that it was something she thought about every day. “I might not talk about the situation anymore but it affects me every day,” she said. “I know I’ve gotta stay silent for the moment and it’s really frustrating and really hard.”

Georgia became emotional as she spoke about the ongoing investigation, revealing that “Every night I deal with it, I deal with a lot of pain from it. Like so much pain. I just don’t think people realize.”

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’