‘The Challenge’ OG Disses the New Generation

One “Challenge” legend is not holding back when talking about OG players versus new players — Syrus Yarbrough calls newbies “steroided up children” in an interview with the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

He also picked out his top “Challenge” contestants of all time and the answers may surprise you. Here’s what Yarbrough had to say.

Yarbrough Is Glad ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Is All OGs

The Challenge: All Stars | Official Trailer | Paramount+The brand new limited series features twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules, returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Paramount+ Now Streaming. Try It Free bit.ly/3bFFYH6 Follow Paramount+ for the… 2021-03-16T17:18:34Z

In the interview, Yarbrough, who first burst on the MTV scene in “Real World: Boston” 1997 and later competed on five seasons of “The Challenge” between 2001 and 2009, said that he guesses “[he’d] be considered an OG” and he’s glad the new all-stars season is strictly OGs.

“[It’s] a ‘Challenge’ with only all of the OGs, not with us going against these little children nowadays, these little steroided up children,” said Yarbrough with a laugh.

He later said that nowadays, they’re looking for people to create drama for the show and that’s not his cup of tea.

“There’s a lot of crap that goes on behind the scenes and they do act like children a lot of the time,” said Yarbrough. “I’ve never partaken in any of that, which is one of the reasons I probably wasn’t on any of the later ‘Challenges’ too ’cause it just wasn’t me. I don’t kick up dust for no reason. I don’t disrespect people to the point where that happens. I remain that flexible character that you can rely on in most ‘Challenges.'”

But he did say he’d be open to competing against them in the future, something “The Challenge: All Stars” producer and contestant Mark Long recently told Heavy is on the horizon.

“[Competing against newer players] would be fun too — I don’t care. Bring on whoever you wanna bring on! I give two damns. But it will be kind of fun to see the OGs going against each other,” said Yarbrough.

Long told Heavy that his “vision” is to do a bunch of all-stars seasons and then have that culminate in a “Super Bowl” of “Challenge” seasons.

“This is my vision — [we knock] out probably five or six [all star] seasons and then it’ll culminate with almost like the Super Bowl of OGs versus newer show cast members. And it will be the most-watched show in reality competition history,” said Long.

As far as Yarbrough’s favorite “Challenge” contestants, he named Darrell Taylor and Derrick Kosinski, who will both be competing on all stars alongside Yarbrough, plus Chris “CT” Tamburello. Yarbrough also grudgingly acknowledged Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s dominance at the game — Bananas has won seven seasons.

“Three people that I just admire, will always be, no matter what we do or say, is always gonna be Darrell, CT — and then there’s Bananas and he’s the champ, so I can’t not put him in there, but I think I would not want to compete head to head against Darrell or CT before Bananas. And then there’s Derrick right after that for me,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough Also Revealed He Pitched an All Stars ‘Real World’ to Bravo

Yarbrough also told the podcast that he and fellow early “Real World” stars Eric Nies (season one, New York) and Beth Stolarczyk (season two, Los Angeles) have had an idea about a “Real World”-like show with OGs and they’ve pitched it to Bravo.

“Bravo had several meetings with them about that project and we’ll see what happens. COVID kind of changed the outlook on a lot of different things, I think, but I think the market is still there and the market will probably always be there,” said Yarbrough.

He later added, “I think it’d be excellent and Bravo pays real money too. When you get down to that level of it, Bravo is… they pay their talent. Now people got lives and so forth, so they really wanna be paid for what they’re doing. The amount of money those people make is another level.”

“The Challenge: Double Agents” currently airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. “The Challenge: All Stars” premieres Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.

READ NEXT: A ‘Big Brother’ Star Talks Smack About ‘The Challenge’