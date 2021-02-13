The Challenge Veteran Says ‘I Can’t Do This S*** Anymore’

The Challenge veteran Theresa Jones made a major announcement during her exit interview following her elimination from Double Agents and revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to the franchise. The reality star became emotional as she said, “I’m super happy I came back, it was fun, it was kinda crazy.” She said she’s indifferent about who she wants to win the season, but if her final partner Cory Wharton could get it that would be “awesome.”

She continued, “I was happy I tried it one more time, so it was good… More than likely won’t be back, so this is my last one. It has to be. I can’t do this s*** anymore. I can’t. I love my life too much.” She concluded by saying she couldn’t wait to get home and see her partner and kids again.

Theresa is not the only Challenge competitor to retire after Double Agents, as fellow veteran Leroy Garrett announced before the start of the season that the 36th season would be his last, regardless of his result.

Theresa Recently Said She Wasn’t Likely to Return Because of an Upcoming Surgery

This isn’t the first time Theresa mentioned that Double Agents might be her last season although this announcement seemed much more definite. On January 5, a fan asked Theresa in the comment section of one of her posts, “Do you think you’ll do another season ?” The reality TV star and mother of two answered that she would “likely” not be returning because she needed a surgery that she’d been putting off.

She said: “Sadly I have to have surgery later this year for a torn labrum in my hip that I hurt last March… been putting it off for sometime I can’t put off much longer.. so hoping to just be able to leisurely run by 2022- so that was a long version of a more n likely no.”

Theresa was unable to get a Challenge victory during her time on the show, with her best result coming on Battle of the Exes II when she placed second. Double Agents was her seventh season on the show since her debut on Fresh Meat II, but a power move she made to blindside Kam Williams alienated too many people in the house and she was voted into elimination in the ninth episode.

The Veteran ‘Challenge’ Star Announced in January That She Is Expecting Her 3rd Child

Although she may be closing the door on her Challenge career for good, Theresa recently announced some good news and said she is expecting her third child, a daughter, with husband TJ Jones. On January 13, she shared a photo of a gender reveal and wrote, “#3” alongside a pink bow.

The Challenge star and her husband, NFL wide receiver TJ Jones, has two kids together, a daughter named Easton Kaia who was born on December 5, 2015, and a son named Maddox who was born on April 5, 2019. In her final episode of the show, Theresa was seen opening up to Cory Wharton about being a mother and experiencing postpartum depression.

Since her pregnancy announcement, Theresa clarified that she wasn’t pregnant during filming of the 36th season of The Challenge but conceived five days after her return. She wrote, “Thanks everyone for the congratulations & sweet messages!! Just a small disclaimer: No I was not pregnant while filming #TheChallenge36 @challengemtv..Got pregnant 5 days after getting home.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

