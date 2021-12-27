‘The Challenge’ Champ Suffered Broken Ribs & Arm, Calls Out Co-Star

There are only a few episodes left of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two and the lines drawn between cast members are clearer than ever, with one of the alliances even coming up with their own song. One of the big talking points in the last couple of episodes has been the Kings’ Palace alliance, consisting of Nehemiah Clark, Teck Holmes, Laterrian Wallace and Melinda Collins.

In the last episode, the group even came up with the song “Save The Palace,” but it was unable to keep them out of elimination as Teck and Ayanna Mackins came in last in the challenge and Melinda and Nehemiah were voted in by the house. However, they were saved at the last minute by TJ Lavin revealing that Casey Cooper, who just found out she was pregnant, had to leave the game along with her partner, Cohutta Grindstaff.

In a teaser for this week’s episode, MTV’s official “Challenge” Instagram account posted a clip of MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion calling out the Kings’ Palace as their targets and it prompted a heated discussion in the comments from some of the stars of the show and one competitor revealed a major injury.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tyler Duckworth Called Out the Kings’ Palace as a ‘Joke’ & Some of Its Members Replied

In the comments, Tyler Duckworth, who was eliminated by Laterrian in a brutal pole wrestle the week prior, wrote, “#TeamJonneAndMJ All The Way!! Kings Palace is a joke.” Brad Fiorenza was the first to comment, laughing, “[Tyler Duckworth] going hard this AM.”

Nehemiah replied to Brad and Tyler, writing, “@bradfiorenza hahah, right. Tell ‘em why you mad ?” Laterrian, who defeated Tyler in elimination, commented, “@themightyduckworth oh word homeboy? Got you.” Tyler clapped back:

@iamlaterrian Yeah, when I’ve won an elimination, and happen to break someone’s ribs & arm, I don’t run around gloating. Instead I show humility, respect & graciousnesses for the fight they put up.

Laterrian replied to Tyler, writing, “@themightyduckworth when where did I gloat or brag? When didn’t I show humility?” Tyler hasn’t replied to Laterrian’s comment as of the time of publication.

Tyler Previously Posted on Instagram About His Injuries But Didn’t Reveal What Happened

It’s not the first time that Tyler spoke about his injuries but as the episode hadn’t aired yet, the “Real World: Key West” star hadn’t revealed why he was injured. In some of his last confessionals of “All Stars” 2, it was possible to see that his wrist was wrapped up. On October 14, Tyler posted a video of himself working out.

He captioned it, “I walked into CrossFit SoulFire 4 weeks ago recovering from a fractured wrist & 3 broken ribs… I couldn’t even do a push-up or front rack position. My coaches have inspired me to show up each day, be patient with my recovery & be grateful for my health. Beyond proud and thankful to be a member of the SoulFire Tribe!”

While he didn’t elaborate how he got injured, some of his cast members commented on it, with Kendal replying, “Damn son!” while Leah Gillingwater called him a “Gangster.” Aneesa Ferreira wrote, “Injuries suck and can be disheartening, but your patience and dedication are paying off. Keep pushing!!!!!!”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’