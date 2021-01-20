Meena Harris’ Husband Rocks $2K Dior 1s at Inauguration Ceremony

As Joe Biden was sworn in as President on January 20, 2021, a pair of very expensive Air Jordan’s briefly stole the show. The high-top sneakers were spotted walking down the red-carpet steps in the background as Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke at the podium during the inauguration ceremony.

Twitter users went into full-on detective mode to figure out which man wore Jordan Dior 1s, which retail for $2,000, at this extremely iconic event in American history.

who was rocking those dior 1s tho? pic.twitter.com/5MuoFO8UuJ — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021

We got a pair of Dior 1s at the inauguration! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8y31C9c393 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 20, 2021

Bobby Hundreds knew right away the man wearing the coveted kicks was Meena Harris‘ husband, Nick Ajagu, and got to the bottom of the mystery by simply asking Kamala Harris’ niece if he was rocking Dior 1s.

Harris responded, “Yes smh.”

Yes smh — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

The sneakers worn by Agaju were released in 2020 in tandem with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan, as reported by High Snob Society. The site wrote of the collaboration, “The limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG underscores the timeless appeal of the sneaker and the style of Maison Dior. Designed using the same principles as a luxury bag, Kim Jones’ goal was to make “the most luxurious Air Jordan 1 ever.”

The sneakers were applauded on Twitter by those watching the inauguration ceremony. Memes and celebratory GIFS at Agaju’s fashion choice filled Twitter on Wednesday. “This is Black history,” one person tweeted.

Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6 — Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021

Meena Harris's husband wearing Dior 1s at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/HW2YN7M6QD — Comin From Tha Right Angle📐 (@Negroology) January 20, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote, “Can we talk about Nik Ajagu with those Dior 1s at the inauguration?? Man said you can freeze water but you can’t freeze drip.”

Agaju, who graduated from Princeton, works as Facebook’s Global Head of Partnerships. His wife Meena is the founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign. They have two children together and the entire family seems to love rocking statement shoes.

.@meenaharris' husband, Nikolas Ajagu, rocking the Jordan Dior 1s. Good kicks run in the family. Meena's daughters wore little white Docs during the Nov. 7th celebration for Biden-Harris' win. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/FBq6srL2I6 — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 20, 2021

One person tweeted, “@meenaharris’ husband, Nikolas Ajagu, rocking the Jordan Dior 1s. Good kicks run in the family. Meena’s daughters wore little white Docs during the Nov. 7th celebration for Biden-Harris’ win. #InaugurationDay.”

Biden’s Granddaughter Also Rocked Air Jordans to the Inauguration Ceremony

What an AMAZING HOPEFUL day! So excited for President Biden & VP Harris!!!! And even better, my girl Maisy Biden is rocking her J’s! #InaugurationDay @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/Tpd0n7hSet — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 20, 2021



Being comfortable was clearly the aim for numerous of the president and vice-president’s family members on Inauguration Day. While Agaju’s Dior 1s caught everyone’s attention on Wednesday, Biden’s granddaughter, Maisy Biden, was also rocking Jordans.

Maisy Biden is one of Hunter Biden’s three children with his first wife Kathleen Biden. Her older sisters are Naomi and Finnegan Biden. Maisy Biden is close friends with Sasha Obama, who is former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter with his wife Michelle Obama. The Obamas and Bidens threw a joint graduation party for the girls when they graduated from a private DC school, Sidwell Friends School.

Viewers Also Loved the Stylish Green Jacket Meena Harris Wore to the Inauguration Ceremony

While her husband’s shoes trended nationally on Twitter, Harris’ green dress and jacket received a lot of love, as well. The shearling coat was designed by Coach and debuted in the designer’s Fall 2020 collection.

After confirming it was Agaju wearing Dior 1s, Harris continued to tweet throughout Wednesday’s events. When Trump left the White House she tweeted: “He’s gone. Exhale.”

He’s gone. Exhale. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

READ NEXT: Harry Brant’s Cause of Death: How Did ‘NYC’s Most Beautiful Teen’ Die?