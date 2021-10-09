No Time to Die End Credits: Is There an After Credits Scene?

Is it worth waiting after the end of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die for an end credits scene? {Warning: There will be spoilers for No Time to Die in this article.)

The answer: There isn’t an after credits scene after the movie, but there is something worth waiting for.

After the credits, the line “James Bond will return,” plays on the screen. But don’t get your hopes up that this means Daniel Craig’s James Bond didn’t really die in the missile explosion at the end of No Time to Die.

Craig’s character is dead because the actor has made it clear for years that he’s done with the franchise. Indeed, “James Bond will return” is a signature line that appears after many Bond movies, including the first one. It means you can expect another 007 movie down the line, but Daniel Craig won’t be the one playing the character.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniel Craig’s Character’s Death Was ‘a Metaphor for Bond,’ a Producer Says

The producers have acknowledged that Craig’s run as Bond is over.

“It was a metaphor for Bond, the character, and for Daniel leaving,” Producer Michael G. Wilson told NBC News. “So it was highly emotional for us. We all had either open tears, or a lump in our throat, or found our voices breaking.”

Craig himself has made it clear that he doesn’t want to play the character anymore.

In 2015, Craig said in an interview that he couldn’t imagine playing Bond in another movie. “Now? I’d rather … slash my wrists,” he replied, according to The Guardian. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Asked who should play Bond in that same interview, he said, “Look, I don’t give a f***.”

However, he did add that his stance was for “at least a year or two” and that, if he did do another Bond movie, it would be for the money.

Craig’s Character Dies in No Time to Die, But It’s Not Clear Who Will Replace Him

The “James Bond will return” line doesn’t mean that Craig will reprise his role. Infected with a DNA altering poison that means he could never touch the woman he loves and the daughter he never knew he had (yes, Bond is a father), Daniel Craig’s character doesn’t try to escape a missile attack at the villain’s lair, and we last see him in the midst of a massive explosion.

Craig’s exit has been widely reported. But who will replace him as Bond? That’s unclear.

The Times wrote of No Time to Die that it was “Daniel Craig’s last” as Bond.

“We don’t have any frontrunners – we haven’t even thought about it – but whoever it is will take on the role and adapt the character to their personality. It’s always been the case,” Michael G Wilson, Bond producer, told The Times in August 2021.

Lashana Lynch, the new 007 as Nomi, doesn’t think it will be her character.

“Nooo! You don’t want me!” she told The Guardian. “I’d just be like, ‘Erm, right, so where do you start again?’”

Producer Barbara Broccoli told Variety that James Bond will remain a man.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli told Variety. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

She had a difficult time dealing with Craig’s exit.

“I’m in total denial,” Broccoli told variety. “I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.”

