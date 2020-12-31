Who Is Co-Hosting New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest Tonight?

Tonight, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and includes five hours of entertainment and celebration from Times Square. Since Jenny McCarthy previously stepped down, Lucy Hale is once again Ryan Seacrest’s co-host for the show.

In October 2019, McCarthy released a statement saying that she and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, would be staying home to celebrate the new year not on television for the first time in many years. She also said that she was busy filming The Masked Singer through December and January and wanted to spend time with her son.

This year, Seacrest and Hale will be joined by plenty of celebrities as well as President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in their last interview of the year.

Hale Has Been on the Show Since 2016

Hale has been a fixture on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for four years, and she recently posted a gallery of images to celebrate her four-year anniversary on the show.

“Throwin it back to the last 4 years with @rockineve,” Hale posted alongside a number of photos. “Excited to be back to ring in 2021! We are ONE WEEK away from NYRE! Tune in on Thursday, December 31st at 8/7c on ABC #rockineve.”

She also expressed her excitement just a day before the show, writing, “One more sleep & A LOT more coffee until @rockineve! LIVE TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC. #rockineve.”

Hale is possibly best-known for her role as Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which wrapped up in 2017. In 2020, she took on the role Katy Keene in the CW series of the same name.

This year marks Seacrest’s 16th year of hosting the show, and it’s Hale’s second time hosting the celebration. She previously hosted the Central Time countdown in New Orleans.

Musical Guests Include Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter & More

Musical guests for the Eastern time zone will include Jennifer Lopez, who will headline the show, as well as Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Lauper and Porter will also reunite for a duet performance, as they previously starred together on the Broadway show “Kinky Boots.”

Ciara will also join the show once again, according to a press release.

“Returning to the show for her fourth year, award-winning multiplaninum-selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities,” the release reads. “In his 16th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City.”

The event is a broadcast event and is closed to the public this year. Rather than having a huge live audience this year, the show will feature some essential workers and their family members.

Tune in to Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve to celebrate the new year alongside Lucy Hale, Ryan Seacrest, and other guests. The show airs on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET and running through 2 a.m. ET.

