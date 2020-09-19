Bravo to Launch New Show Later This Month

On September 18, Bravo made an exciting announcement that they are launching a new show called Bravo’s Chat Room.

According to People, the new show will be hosted by Real Housewives and Bravolebrities Gizelle Bryant, Hannah Berner, Kate Chastain, and Porsha Williams. The ladies will discuss pop culture news as well as iconic Bravo moments, according to People. The new series has 6 episodes, and will air on Sunday and Monday nights after Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, beginning on September 27. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new show was shot virtually over Zoom, according to People.

“I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat,” Andy Cohen told People. “Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can.”

Williams and Chastain Will Serve as Executive Producers

According to People, Chastain and Williams will serve as executive producers for Bravo’s Chat Room, alongside Andy Cohen. “Porsha has entered the chat! I am so excited to be joining this fantastic group of ladies for Bravo’s Chat Room. It’s a new virtual adventure we’re all jumping into and can’t wait for the Bravo fans to see,” Williams said to People. “There are so many things happening out here in the world that it’s really important we all come together and speak from our own point of views. Plus, you know I love to give my two cents!”

It looks like the other ladies are equally as excited for the show to premiere as well. On Instagram, Bryant wrote, “I’m SO EXCITED to finally be able to share! 🎉 I’m co-hosting @BravoTV’s newest late night talk show, Bravo’s Chat Room, with @beingbernz, @Kate_Chastain, and @Porsha4real!”

Many Bravo Shows Have Had to Film Virtually Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many shows on the Bravo network have had to be filmed virtually or have had their premiere dates pushed back, so it makes sense that Bravo’s Chat Room was filmed over Zoom. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Shahs of Sunset all filmed their reunion shows virtually. Both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well as The Real Housewives of New York also had to film their confessional interviews by themselves, from home.

However, there were some Bravo shows that were filmed before the pandemic, including the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as well as The Real Housewives of Orange County, are beginning to film despite the pandemic, but they are taking extreme precautionary measures.

“’The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for the network told Page Six in July. “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

