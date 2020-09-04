Real Housewife Talks Bad Sex With Her Man

It looks like the coronavirus pandemic is having a big effect on Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s relationship with her man, and for different reasons than one may think.

During a recent episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Bailey revealed that the quarantine made her sex life “horrible.” Bailey was quarantined with her fiancé, Mike Hill, as well as his two daughters and Bailey’s daughter. “Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man,” Bailey said on Us Weekly’s podcast, as noted by Us Weekly. “You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

On the podcast, Bailey also added that she “was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house.” However, now, it looks like things have gotten better for Bailey and Hill as they have moved away from the family and into what they call “Lake Bailey,” which is Bailey’s home in Georgia, according to Us Weekly. “We’re here, we’re free. At Lake Bailey, the only people that can hear us now are the deer and the rabbits and squirrels and the ducks,” Bailey said on the podcast. “Sex is great right now.”

Bailey Recently Revealed That She Gained 20 Pounds During Quarantine

Not only has Bailey struggled with her sex life during the pandemic, but she also recently opened up about struggling with her weight. “This was after I came back from Los Angeles and honestly you can’t tell so much in there, but I actually gained 20 pounds from the quarantine and my wedding dress designers were not happy about that because now I can’t fit [in] my dress,” Bailey said to Us Weekly on August 24 about the above bikini picture that she had posted to Instagram.

Bailey explained to Us Weekly that she was able to lose the excess weight when she came back to Atlanta and was alone. “I was here at Lake Bailey by myself, so I was able to, kind of, control what’s in the refrigerator,” Bailey told Us Weekly. “I was able to be healthy. I was able to like, you know, start exercising again and just get control over my diet and my eating.”

Bailey Will Be Getting Married This October

According to Bravo, Bailey will be getting married to Hill on October 10, 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In a September 3 Instagram post, Bailey revealed, “10/10/20 is almost here! Getting all my beauty tweaks in before the big day!”

However, for a while, they weren’t sure if they would have to postpone their wedding or not. “A lot of our friends are from out of town, I don’t know if they’ll be able to afford to come to our wedding at this point,” Bailey told Hollywood Life in March. “I really don’t know. Or even, be in the spirit to go, this has been very — I mean, maybe people will want to come out and celebrate and want to go everywhere they can go, but I really don’t know.”

