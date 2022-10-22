Andy Cohen Calls Real Housewives Stars’ Behavior ‘Gross’

The Bravoverse is still reeling from some of the drama that took place at BravoCon. The fan fest was held in New York City from October 14-16, but not all of the Bravolebrites were on their best behavior over the celebratory weekend.

According to People, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin got into an argument with co-stars Melissa and Joe Gorga in the lobby of the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel during BravoCon. After Aydin talked about the Gorgas at BravoCon, Joe Gorga called her a “loser” and a “wannabe,” a source told the outlet. Aydin then tossed a cup of water toward the couple before the argument was broken up by security.

The incident was also caught on video by a fan and has since gone viral. According to Reality Blurb, additional footage surfaced that showed the RHONJ rivals cursing and calling each other much worse names than “loser.”

Bravo Executives & Andy Cohen Reacted to the BravoCon Fight

Following the incident, Aydin and the Gorgas were spoken to by Bravo executives.

“Bravo executives spoke with both the Gorgas and Jennifer Aydin after seeing the viral video,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They wanted them to know they don’t condone or tolerate this type of interaction and behavior, especially physical. The network isn’t happy with either side.”

The source added that Bravo host Andy Cohen “did not speak” to the trio and wasn’t involved in reprimanding them during the BravoCon convention. But Cohen did have a few thoughts on the embarrassing incident. When asked about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast members’ fight during an interview, Cohen did not mince words.

“I think it’s gross,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “Period dot.”

Cohen also responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if he planned to address Gorga’s name-calling or only Aydin’s drink toss.

“I think the whole thing was gross,” Cohen wrote. “All of it.”

RHONJ Fans Think Joe Gorga Should Be Fired

Bravo fans also had a big reaction to the incident on social media. In a lengthy Reddit thread, many commenters felt the Jersey Househusband should be fired from the Bravo reality show. While most husbands on the “Real Housewives” are not official cast members, during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Melissa Gorga previously revealed that her husband is indeed a paid cast member on RHONJ.

“Fire his a** and hold him accountable,” one Redditor wrote of Gorga. ”I’m sick of bravo protecting someone who continues to display disgusting morals and gross behavior.”

“Joe gorga and Melissa should be fired after what they did to Jennifer. This isn’t funny or interesting, it’s disgusting now,” another agreed.

“I think both should be fired for the way they acted in this,” another chimed in of the Gorgas, before suggesting that Aydin should also be canned from RHONJ.

“Jennifer shouldn’t be throwing her drink, getting most of it on security. She needs anger management to deal with people like Joe/Melissa,” the commenter wrote.

