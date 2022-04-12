Andy Cohen’s Surprising Reaction to the 1st Episode of RHOBH Season 12 Revealed

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has wrapped and is expected to be released in the coming months.

Kyle Richards sat down for a chat with Melissa Gorga for the March 31, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast and revealed a little bit about what fans can expect in season 12. She confirmed that the cast is “done with primary shooting” but the cast is still filming the “dreaded interviews,” which will take “months.”

Richards didn’t give too much away, but she provided fans with enough to get them excited for what’s to come. Fans are expecting to see more drama with Erika Jayne play out as her legal woes rage on. And, given what people have read about on the internet, most can’t wait to see what goes down during the cast trip in Aspen, Colorado.

Richards does think that season 12 is going to be really great television — and what she shared proves it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Revealed Andy Cohen Cried After Seeing the Premiere

Gorga asked Richards how things played out and if she thinks it’s going to be a good season.

“Oh yes. Well, did you hear, Andy said that it’s the best first episode he’d ever seen, and he cried?” Richards said. “So, that was pretty telling,” she added. She did not say what takes place in episode one of the new season, nor did she say what part made Cohen emotional.

On the March 9, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen did say that he watched the first episode of RHOBH.

“I would say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I’ve seen,” he said, according to E! News.

Richards did say that she does think that the RHOBH ladies delivered for season 12.

“I’m hearing really incredible things, you know, from the episodes that are already being put together now for the premiere. And just obviously living it, I think the audience is not going to be disappointed,” Richards told Gorga.

Richards Previously Revealed Some of the Storylines That Will Play Out on Season 12

Richards previously told People magazine that season 12 jumps right in without any sort of buffer.

“A lot of seasons, we start up and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year. But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one,” she told the outlet in March 2022.

There will be a lot of ground to cover for season 12 of RHOBH, and it sounds like producers were able to capture some really dramatic footage, creating new storylines for different women on the show.

“Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on,” Richards told People magazine. She said that her co-star Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion aftermath will be on the show, as well as an emotional Lisa Rinna storyline after the actress lost her mom Lois Rinna.

