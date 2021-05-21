Andy Cohen Addresses Erika Jayne’s Absence On Recent WWHL Episode

On Wednesday, May 19, Andy Cohen hosted the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after the season 11 premiere. However, viewers may have noticed that there was one cast member who didn’t show–and that was Erika Girardi.

During the ladies’ appearance on May 19, Cohen explained that Girardi wasn’t there because she “wasn’t doing press right now.” However, some fans were speculating that Girardi didn’t appear because of the ongoing legal issues she and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are currently facing.

“Why is Erica Jayne not appearing?” one user tweeted at Cohen ahead of the episode. “I vividly recall her repeatedly harassing poor Denise last season on not being transparent so I will ask you again Andy, where is Erica Jayne and all of her transparency?????” Another user wrote, “The one who steals from widows and orphans doesn’t want to have to answer any viewer’s questions?”

However, Cohen is maintaining that Girardi’s legal issues are not the reason why she didn’t come on “Watch What Happens Live” with the rest of the cast after an Instagram account called @boldandthebravo posted a rumor claiming that Girardi “refused” to appear unless she had “pre-selected questions.” Cohen commented on the post, writing, “Yeah this isn’t true.”

Girardi Was ‘Honest’ About Her Troubles This Year, According to Her Castmates

Even though Girardi didn’t appear on “Watch What Happens Live,” one of her castmates, Garcelle Beauvais, recently admitted that Girardi was honest about the things happening in her life while filming this season.

“We don’t shy away from it,” Beauvais shared with Us Weekly in April 2021. “The show doesn’t shy away from it. And Erika was amazing [in] that she was as honest as she was.”

Beauvais continued, telling the outlet, “She showed up and I commend her for that, honestly… I think you never want anyone to be in a bad place, you know, and it’s hard to watch when it’s a reality. We’re not playing characters, so is this her real life? Yeah.”

In November 2020, Girardi announced that she would be splitting from her husband, Tom Girardi. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi’s Legal Troubles Played out During Filming

In March 2021, Andy Cohen revealed that Girardi’s divorce filing and lawsuit news happened while filming for season 11. “She’s talking,” Cohen revealed while appearing on an episode of the B**** Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast. “This is what you have to know: we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was kumbaya. This all happened when we were shooting. She continued shooting.”

Cohen also added that viewers will get a good look into the star’s life during the season. “I think that you will be quite engaged with Beverly Hills,” Cohen continued while appearing on the podcast.

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

